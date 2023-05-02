Man charged with recent killing of two brothers

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of killing two brothers in Solomon’s Super Centre parking lot last month was charged with two counts of murder yesterday.

Omar Thompson Jr, 27, is accused of killing Tyrone Oliver, Jr, and Shakur Oliver as the brothers sat in a car near the Old Trail Road store on April 22.

Attorney Wendawn Miller-Frazer Wrazer represented Thompson before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Thompson was sent to prison. His case will proceed to the Supreme Court by Voluntary Bill of Indictment, due to be served on August 22.