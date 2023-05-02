PM shows maturity

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I read on an Internet news site that the Office of the Prime Minister has announced that Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis will attend the historic coronation of King Charles III on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, England. I believe that Davis, if the news source is accurate, has demonstrated political maturity by inviting Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard to tag along with the official Bahamian delegation, many of whom are presumably Progressive Liberal Party supporters.

This political camaraderie between Davis and Pintard augurs well for the political landscape in The Bahamas, as the usual back and forth between the FNM and PLP is looking more and more like a charade.

Political opponents of the PLP should at least demonstrate a minimal degree of objectivity by commending Davis for his kind gesture in taking Pintard with him to King Charles III’s coronation.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport,

Grand Bahama.

April 30, 2023.