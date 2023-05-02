Student spotlight

Deron and Sherrrai Hudson are a brother and sister duo whose academic achievements have landed them on the honor roll at Faithway Christian Academy.

Deron is eight years old and in the third grade. His favourite subject is spelling/reading and he enjoys playing video games, basketball, watching television and swimming. He would like to be an astronaut one day and is proud of winning first place in a spelling bee and his place on the honour roll. A fun fact about Deron is he likes playing video games.



Sherrrai is six years old and in the first grade. Her favorite subject is spelling/reading and she enjoys playing with dolls, watching television and spelling words. She would like to be a doctor one day and is proud of making the honour roll at her school. A fun fact about Sherrrai is she likes to watch YouTube kids shows.

