Young achievers celebrated

JUNIOR Achievement (JA) Bahamas celebrated outstanding achievers, volunteers and schools this weekend.

On Friday, Junior Achievement held it first elementary production, showcasing the financial literacy skills offered to primary school students.



Participating schools included Sandilands Primary School, EP Roberts, Woodcock Primary, First Step Academy, Xaviers Lower School and Carlton Francis.



Erin Gilmore School of the Blind and the Stapleton School were honoured for helping to revolutionise learning material to assist students that are visually impaired and those that have learning disabilities.



On Saturday, an award ceremony was held for the Aspire programme, highlighting high school students and volunteers that made a significant impact through the programme over the past year.



Cash scholarships sponsored by Disney Cruise Line were awarded to top achievers in each class.



These students maintained a stellar attendance record over the 20-week period and completed a business plan for a proposed business.

