Bell: Research findings will determine whether employment age is changed

IMMIGRATION Minister Keith Bell said research findings would determine whether the government raises the minimum employment age, though it is necessary to align age-related legal provisions.

Mr Bell’s comment came after The Tribune reported that the National Tripartite Council would review raising the minimum employment age in the Employment Act to 16.

Labour Director Robert Farquharson said raising the minimum employment age to 16 would align the provision with best practices.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) also pushes The Bahamas to implement the change.

However, Philip Beneby, president of the Retail Grocers Association, suggested he opposes a shift, saying it would produce more idle teenagers who get into mischief.

Responding yesterday, Mr Bell said: “We will have to wait for the proper, thorough, in-depth research to be done before anyone can make an informed decision, but we have to move things with modern times.”

“We have to ensure that there is parity in the law, in terms of age. The age to vote cannot be different from the age to drink, from the age to drive, (so) all of these different things, we have to make sure that everything is on one accord...and so I can only say that laws are evolving.

“Nothing is static and until we get the proper, in-depth research, and, of course, consultation and the Cabinet’s decision, then we will be in a better position to address that question, but it is being considered.”

Meanwhile, Sharon Martin, chairperson of the National Tripartite Council, said she believes there needs to be a minimum age limit for general employment.

“I’m very well aware of the pushback on the minimum age but we also have to take a keen look at the policy, the child labour policy in The Bahamas,” she said. “We also have to take a look at the children who are working in the food stores and what age (they can work). There has to be a limit on how old you are in order to work.”

“Again, policy is everything and if you do not initiate policies (and) if you do not initiate boundaries, then everybody does everything and who knows what’s legal and what’s illegal, and that’s the main thing. The minimum age needs to be raised in order to allow things in The Bahamas to really take shape.”