‘No need to keep size of awards a secret’

A PROMINENT lawyer said the Davis administration’s reason for declining to disclose settlement awards is unjustified because lawyers share information among themselves.

Since the Progressive Liberal Party came to office, the Office of the Attorney General has settled high-profile lawsuits brought under the Minnis administration.

Still, officials have repeatedly said disclosing the settlement sums would prejudice ongoing negotiations and proceedings.

However, Attorney Romona Farquharson Seymour said this ignores reality, saying that lawyers share information about settlement agreements among themselves.

The OAG has made an offer to settle a lawsuit Mrs Farquharson-Seymour’s client, Corrections Commissioner Charles Murphy, brought against the government.

She said the offer is similar to other awards prominent public officials have recently received –– this she knows from talking to other lawyers.

“We’ve had a benefit because, obviously, lawyers may share,” she said. “That means we have been privy to know certain things. But why the government doesn’t wish the general public to know how they’re spending the public purse? That’s a political decision.

“Anyone can make a compelling argument for and against something, but I would say it’s obviously a matter where the Opposition needs to be very robust because the public obviously takes the position that they have a right and they should know how their money is being spent.”

She said it is common for lawyers to discuss such matters.

“You want to know precedent,” she said. “If you know a lawyer who is dealing with another matter, obviously when things are said to us it’s said in confidence, so we would share with each other.”

“Obviously if you’re on good terms with another counsel, we’re all learned friends so it would be shared so you have an idea what is happening. When you come up with a matter, you ought to know sort of the ballpark figure, you know, that the government tends to want to settle in certain circumstances.

“Matters are unique depending on their circumstances. It’s rare to find any one or two matters that is exactly alike so it’s just a guide.”

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernender, Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux, former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson and former Bahamas Power & Light Chairwoman Darnell Osborne are a few high-profile officials awarded confidential settlements in the last year.

Mrs Farquharson-Seymour said the secrecy is dangerous.

“We really ought to be pushing for the Freedom of Information Bill,” she said. “These things ought to be known. Because where things can be done in secrecy, it may leave room for abuse. The public ought to know. This is public funds.”