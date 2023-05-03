Rastafarians frustrated on constitutional challenge for religious use of marijuana

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Rastafarian community is frustrated waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of laws prohibiting their possession and use of marijuana.

Lorenzo Stubbs was arrested in December 2020 after police found 1.6 ounces of marijuana worth $150 in his home.

His trial is on hold pending his constitutional challenge of Section 29 (6) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which prohibits drug possession.

His constitutional challenge alleges the law infringes on his right to practice his faith.

Yesterday, Mr Stubbs said his plans in life now revolve around getting the ruling. He said he has been unable to live comfortably awaiting the verdict.

“My lawyer right now, we more than likely will have to be putting pressure (on) the court system instead of actually waiting,” he said. “I’m sure it’s been long enough now that they could have come to a conclusion.”

Priest Delrado Burrows, Secretary of the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress True Divine Church of Salvation, also complained about how long his community awaits Justice Lorein Klein’s ruling.

“Our position is, it should never take this long for a constitutional matter,” he said. “Our human rights are being infringed upon. This delay only shows the ineffectiveness and inefficiencies of the court. Two years is just too long for a constitutional issue. Governments came, governments left, all making promises they were going to address these concerns, but people are still being pursued and arrested for marijuana. We’re calling on the judiciary, we’re calling on the government to hear our cry.”

Attorney General Ryan Pinder told reporters in February that legislation to decriminalise small amounts of marijuana is nearly completed. However, he could not say when the bill would be tabled in the House of Assembly.