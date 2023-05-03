SETTLEMENT OFFER FOR PRISON CHIEF: Commissioner reviews proposal from govt to bring lawsuit to an end

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SIDELINED Corrections Commissioner Charles Murphy is reviewing an Office of the Attorney General offer to settle a lawsuit he brought after the Davis administration sent him on administrative leave in 2021.

Commissioner Murphy’s lawyer, Romona Farquharson Seymour, said the offer comes before a trial set for July.

She said the offer –– which she did not disclose –– appears serious and is in keeping with the OAG’s awards to other prominent officials who sued the government in recent years.

“We obviously consider our case unique because you know certain aggravating situations have occurred,” she said. “This wasn’t just the run-of-the-mill (case where) you’re sending a senior civil servant on administrative leave. You would recall the minister (Wayne Munroe) made a lot of comments … about Mr Murphy, very scathing comments about his performance, about investigations. I mean, it’s just a slew of things that he just ran on with for weeks after this unfortunate situation occurred.

“So all of that is very defaming, and so … all of that has been considered when you talk about a settlement.”

Commissioner Murphy was sent on administrative leave in September 2021 so officials could investigate the case of Prescott Smith, who was imprisoned in possible breach of a Supreme Court order.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe later said an inquiry into several matters involving the commissioner would occur, including his handling of a prisoner who contracted COVID-19.

The commissioner has not been back on the job since he was sent on administrate leave and is now on pre-retirement vacation.

Mr Munroe’s involvement in sidelining Commissioner Murphy was scrutinised because his law firm represented Acting Commissioner Doan Cleare and Deputy Commissioner Bernadette Thompson-Murray when they sued the government under the Minnis administration for being forced on vacation leave.

Since the Davis administration took office, the OAG has settled several high-profile lawsuits brought under the previous administration.

Former Labour Minister Shane Gibson, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, Police Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux and former Bahamas Power & Light Chairwoman Darnell Osborne are among the persons whose cases have been settled.

However, Commissioner Murphy would be the first high-profile official to have their case settled following the actions of the Davis administration.

Mrs Farquharson-Seymour noted that new Supreme Court rules which took effect in March encourage parties to negotiate to reach an agreement before trial.

“I don’t know if that was the driving force, but as I can say to you that the government has made an overture … we will take it from there,” she said.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder did not respond to The Tribune’s request for comment up to press time.