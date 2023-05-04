DEIDRE BASTIAN: Meet customers where they live

Marketing is no longer about making endless calls, or shaking hands while exchanging business cards. While those aspects are still essential, a significant component must revolve around a digital marketing strategy. In this fast-paced digital age, an online presence is crucial and, in many cases, vital to a company's overall success. With consumers increasingly searching for the products and services they need online, it is more critical than ever to meet them where they live their lives - on the Internet and social media.

Do you know where your audience is?

You know your audience, but do you know where to locate them and connect? If you do, then it is time to create devices to rope them in. Be sure to use an effective branding strategy to ascertain a full understanding of who your audience is and why they would want your product or service. With this knowledge, you can then figure out which digital marketing platform is best employed as well as how to interact with them.

One concern to note is that online digital products generate specific challenges. And one in particular - competition with free online content. Consumers can easily find free alternatives to what you are selling. So what do you do? Compete. A business that has no fighting power will not last very long in the game. Think carefully about the niche targeted, types of products sold and packaged product descriptions, simply because you wish to propose valuable products built to compete.

If you employ the right tools when designing your digital product business, then most of the anticipated challenges can be overcome. Start by thinking about what type of assets your online audience would want, and which are in demand (and thus easier to sell).

While it is easy to get stuck waiting for a 'eureka' moment, be sure to protect your digital goods and services with watermarks and other security measures. In addition, whether you are a brand new business owner or adding online digital products to your existing store, keep these tips for a more effective digital online presence in mind.

Use keyword research to see how many people are searching for your online product or service, as this will give you an idea of the demand and which assets are generating a growing interest.

Since you are competing with free content on the Internet, invest in building a product that is rare to find.

Promote a lead magnet. Regardless of how much your product costs, create a light version of it for free. Gratis builds trust between your business and potential customers.

Start an affiliate programme. Find online influencers who are established and trusted in your industry, and offer them a commission for each sale they make to promote your products.

As a final point, there are countless benefits to incorporating a digital presence into your business, some of which are cost-effectiveness, direct access to your customers, quick results, measurable transparency and analysed data in real time. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

About Columnist: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach.