Armed robberies investigated

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating two separate armed robbery incidents that occurred on Thursday.

According to reports, sometime around 6.29am, a man was walking in the Blue Hill Road and Poinciana Avenue area when he was approached by an armed man with a t-shirt tied around his face who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

About four hours later, another man was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle in the area of Mutton Fish Drive.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, police are looking for the culprits responsible for a shooting incident that caused damage to a woman’s car.

Police say the woman was driving on Cowpen Road when the incident happened.

“While driving east on Cowpen Road, the victim overtook occupants of a black Japanese vehicle,” police said. "After doing so, these occupants discharged shots in her direction which resulted in her maroon Buick Regal receiving extensive damages.”

The suspects were last seen travelling east on Cowpen Road.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.