FNM Deputy hits out at amendment to security branch members' medical insurance policy

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright called government’s amendment to the medical insurance policy for security branch members “disgraceful and heartless”.

Mr Cartwright called on the government to re-evaluate the “insensitive” policy.

“The government’s announcement of insurance benefit cuts for the men and women of the security branches, commencing July 1, 2023, is heartless, unconscionable and a betrayal,” he said.

“Thousands of Bahamian men and women in the spirit of national service, patriotism and love of country enlist in our security branches. They put their lives in daily service to the protection of our nation and the Bahamian people.

“Their devotion to a call to national service is often at great sacrifice to their families and loved ones. Furthermore, this new policy would discourage other young Bahamian men and women from joining our security branches.”

In a press release yesterday, The Ministry of National Security acknowledged the concerns, saying that the amendment aligns with policies adopted by many large organisations in both the private and public sectors.

Effective July 1, the policy will only provide medical insurance coverage for employees, while allowing dependent coverage at the employees' cost.

The statement read: “We want to clarify that the new policy will not apply to officers hired prior to 1st July, 2023. This decision was made after thorough consideration of the financial implications on the government's budget.

“The government currently spends over $80 million a year on private insurance, with the majority covering individuals who are not employees. This amendment aligns with policies adopted by many large organisations in both the private and public sectors.

“It aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of the medical insurance programme while maintaining the necessary support for our security branch members.”

The Ministry of National Security reiterated its commitment to ensure that all law enforcement officers receive medical health insurance protection.

In advocating for those enlisted in security branches, Mr Cartwright said: “We call upon the government to re-evaluate this insensitive and heartless policy. The men and women of our security branches deserve our protection, support and loyalty. They deserve a government that cares.”