Coleby-Davis: Inspection units to determine roadworthiness coming soon

MOBILE inspection units soon will be brought to the Bahamas to ensure that vehicles are road worthy.

Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said there have been too many road deaths occurring on the streets, and it is critical that vehicles are in good condition.

“We have mobile inspection units that we are trying to bring into the country; one will be coming to GB,” she said.

She said that a vehicle would be able to drive through the inspection unit.

“Road safety and roadworthiness are very important to this administration because, over the last few months and last year, we had a lot of traffic fatalities that have taken the lives of our young people,” the minister said.

“It is important for the message to go throughout the islands that we want people to take due care as they transit on the road, and also make sure our cars are in good condition.”

In reference to public service drivers, Minister Coleby-Davis said the QR code on the “rate your ride” app is now working.

She said people will be able to rate the service they receive from cab drivers.

The QR code will take customers to a survey page with several questions about the driver’s appearance, service, the appearance of the vehicle, the ride, and the destination to and from.

The ministry, she said, is considering a similar survey for pre-hired livery and tours.

She also noted that they are working with the Taxi Union and Hotel Tourism Association on a code of conduct for public service drivers.

She reminded them that they are considered ambassadors of the country.

“The first people that tourists meet are our service providers, and we want to ensure that we are operating and treating customers fairly.

“The code of conduct is something we will review, roll out, and attach to our Tribunal, which will be back in effect to hear matters, the minister said.