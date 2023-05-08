Coleby-Davis: Inspection units to determine roadworthiness coming soon

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
MOBILE inspection units soon will be brought to the Bahamas to ensure that vehicles are road worthy.
Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said there have been too many road deaths occurring on the streets, and it is critical that vehicles are in good condition.
“We have mobile inspection units that we are trying to bring into the country; one will be coming to GB,” she said.
She said that a vehicle would be able to drive through the inspection unit.
“Road safety and roadworthiness are very important to this administration because, over the last few months and last year, we had a lot of traffic fatalities that have taken the lives of our young people,” the minister said.
“It is important for the message to go throughout the islands that we want people to take due care as they transit on the road, and also make sure our cars are in good condition.”
In reference to public service drivers, Minister Coleby-Davis said the QR code on the “rate your ride” app is now working.
She said people will be able to rate the service they receive from cab drivers.
The QR code will take customers to a survey page with several questions about the driver’s appearance, service, the appearance of the vehicle, the ride, and the destination to and from.
The ministry, she said, is considering a similar survey for pre-hired livery and tours.
She also noted that they are working with the Taxi Union and Hotel Tourism Association on a code of conduct for public service drivers.
She reminded them that they are considered ambassadors of the country.
“The first people that tourists meet are our service providers, and we want to ensure that we are operating and treating customers fairly.
“The code of conduct is something we will review, roll out, and attach to our Tribunal, which will be back in effect to hear matters, the minister said.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Where is the data to show that "roadworthiness" is a major cause of accidents? Sounds like someone with a bright idea to make profits. The mobile inspection unit will be broken down in 2 years and never repaired
We typically hear about speed and alcohol. What will be done to stop the normalization of binge drinking beers and alcohol, smoking marijuana and driving?
ForeverDreamer 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
It is has always been alleged that many collisions occur due to poor maintenance and mechanical issues. Persons hop in rentals, their own or borrow a friend/family member and drive these vehicle like well maintained and tuned performance vehicles. The average purchaser as well is not performing a lot of critical or non-ascetic repairs. These issues are not even just about contributors to initial collision but the results of collisions and health concerns due to exposures. Airbags are not required to be repaired at sale or inspection, but people will pay hundreds to have the wheel section visually corrected without care for the actual airbag functionality. Body repairs are being done not to any code or regulations. Junk titles with compromised frames and structural parts of cars are imported and ascetically repaired with welding and filler then sold. These same cars fail the basic standards for collision testing (regionally) after such type of repairs. Emissions are horrible to persons in traffic who themselves or their children have to endure a smoky vehicle dumping way worse volumes of dangerous chemicals (some always exist in exhaust of course). HVAC systems with issues and mixing of engine exhaust due to poorly maintained vehicle puts drivers and passengers at risk especially to chemicals without noticeable scents.
Of course, I don't believe it to be feasible to suddenly adopt some utopian set of vehicle standards as this would fundamentally price out a significant portion of the population from 'road worthiness' but an actually critical set of requirements will help this country in so many ways. And a recommended list of items would allow the public when maintaining their vehicles or purchasing, the relevant information to make informed decisions.
Of course the bureaucratic issues exist and can be expected to impair the correct execution. To the note of impaired driving, we in the last what 3-4 years banned drinking and driving or at least made it a ticketable offense no? Before, reckless driving was a catchall easily discredited. As to marijuana, opiates or other substances that may impair driving, I agree with a standard set of tests should be adopted for traffic stops for suspicion or observed usage of such substances.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Hmm... Im almost certain after every accident I hear the police either warn people to slow down or not to drink and drive. Then there's reckless driving, hardly ever hear stories about poor inspection
stillwaters 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
When this happens, only law abiding citizens will be accountable. Road traffic employees will still let their friends slide.
themessenger 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
The new and popular trend, in Nassau at least, is to rent a car. Some of the rental car companies are advertising cars for as little as $50 a day including insurance. This seems to imbue our peeps with a strong feeling of reckless anonymity and lack of restraint, their view being that if they crash they’re covered. You can see them all over the island drinking, smoking and driving like lunatics with absolutely no regard for other drivers or pedestrians.
The authorities,in my opinion, should be paying close attention to this trend as I have no doubt that many crimes are committed using rental cars under this cloak of anonymity.
IslandWarrior 3 hours ago
Over the course of the past three administrations, PTI Bahamas has undertaken significant efforts to establish a comprehensive Vehicle Inspection Program across the nation, with four stations in Nassau, two in Grand Bahama, and one in each of the more densely populated islands. Unfortunately, the proposal faced major obstacles during the previous administration under Minnis, wherein the then-Minister of Transport (Wells) favoured senior party members who gained access to the proposal. The original proposal went missing during the election campaign when it was handed to Brensle Rolle and Frankie Cambell; Cambell briefly became Traffic Minister under the new Minnis Administration and unfortunately, continued with the same culture of pettiness, spitefulness, and corruption that has hindered the country's development.
Recently, under the Davis Administration, the current Transport and Housing Minister, JoBeth Coleby-Davis, met with our team and promised to stay in touch if there were any changes in the government's decision on the proposal. However, she also advised us not to keep our hopes up due to others showing interest.
Meanwhile, our Vehicle Inspection Program proposal still awaits approval and implementation.
