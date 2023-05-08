Cutlass-wielding man dies after being shot by police in Grand Bahama

A man is dead after being shot by police in Grand Bahama on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, police responded to a call – where a man was attempting to break into an apartment unit armed with two cutlasses. Upon the officers’ arrival, they were approached by the man, armed with the cutlasses, who made death threats towards them.

The man was instructed several times to drop the weapons, but he refused and threw one of them at the officers.

The man then charged toward the officers with the cutlasses and they discharged their service weapons at the suspect, which resulted in him being shot and injured.

EMS personnel attended the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.

Her Majesty’s Coroner has attended the scene and investigations continue.