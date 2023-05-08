No regard for residents

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I refer to a letter published May 2 penned by one BA Sweeting in opposition to the proposed development of Viking Court, West Bay Street.

Welcome to the New Day where the Town Planning Committee, composed of political appointees, has the power and authority to overturn long established residential neighbourhood restrictive covenants at will, and who will happily rezone your neighbourhood as commercial without any notice or consultation even though they’re required to by law.

This new phenomenon of commercialisation is taking place in various areas in New Providence in proximity to major thoroughfares, and as evidenced from Sweeting’s letter, with little to no regard for the residents and homeowners of the surrounding residential communities.

One has to ask what it is that sways or influences these people who sit in judgement of sweeping changes to other people’s property ownership rights when they would reject the same decision made in respect to their own?

MIGHT IS NOT RIGHT

Nassau

May 4, 2023