Adrian Gibson corruption trial begins

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrrolle@tribunemedia.net

ADRIAN Gibson’s corruption trial began yesterday with his lawyer filing a constitutional motion to force an in-person testimony from a key witness.

The Tribune understands that Gibson’s former fiancée, Alexandria Mackey, is not in The Bahamas and wants to give evidence virtually.

However, Murrio Ducille, KC, said he opposes this and has filed a constitutional motion.

Mr Ducille informed the court about his filing yesterday. Still, he declined to disclose the nature of the application when asked by Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson, who is presiding over the case.

“M‘lady, I (do not) want to say anything right now. I will deal with everything on Wednesday,” he said.

Mr Ducille is expected to make submissions on the application tomorrow.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson is also expected to indicate when witnesses will appear.

Gibson, the sitting MP for Long Island, is facing corruption charges in connection with his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson, Jr, Rashae Gibson, Gibson’s cousin, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Together, the group face a combined 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

They have denied the allegations.