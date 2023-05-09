Govt working on bill to handle complaints against security forces

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said officials are working on a Security Forces Inspectorate Bill to improve civilian oversight of complaints processes within security forces.

The Police Complaints Inspectorate was established by the Police Act in 2009 to oversee the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Complaints and Corruption Unit, but its work is a mystery. In its annual human rights report, the United States has repeatedly noted the lack of available information about the body.

The current chairperson of the Inspectorate is Tanya McCartney.

Mr Munroe said yesterday that members of the Inspectorate had made recommendations for creating a “more robust investigative” system.

“We are looking at reform of the system, in so far as there is a proposed Security Forces Inspectorate Bill, that we hope to be advancing,” he said.

“And then under that we’re also looking at whether or not we should do what they do in Jamaica with INDECOM (the Independent Commission of Investigations), where you have a more robust, investigative setup.

“(This would be) where you have somebody who, unlike this crew, who has, actual investigators. And then of course, whether they are police officers seconded to them or not, will be the issue.”

INDECOM is a civilian body legally tasked with probing allegations against any security force member in Jamaica.

Mr Munroe said: “Let’s say your relative was killed by the police. The question is, does this group investigate initially, or do they just audit and vet what investigations have happened? That’s what we’re looking at and considering now.

Mr Munroe said the current constraints of the Police Complaints Inspectorate had limited its capabilities.

“Under the constraints that we met them operating, they have other jobs,” he said. “It’s not a full-time position. When we came into office, I didn’t meet them with any administrative support in the ministry. They themselves pointed out the limitation of what they could accomplish, although they were working.

“And they have suggested certain reforms to their process that we’re considering. And so far as they are suggesting that there should perhaps be something more full-time like you have in other jurisdictions like INDECOM in Jamaica.”

“If something is investigated, say, and it’s found to be a crime, then you have to have a prosecution. Then, how evidence is collected and kept through a chain of custody is important.”

Mr Munroe encouraged people with complaints against police officers to make an official complaint, as opposed to spreading complaints through social media.

“If, let’s say for instance, somebody says, ‘I’ve made a complaint it’s not been investigated at all’ and they (The Police Complaints Inspectorate Committee) find that to be true, they have direct communication with the Deputy Commissioner of Police who is responsible for discipline to indicate that this person has made a complaint.

“People complain a lot, but when it comes to taking a step to address it, they’re not always quick. So if you complain about a policeman, and they do an investigation, and it’s been resolved in favour of the policeman, you may not be happy. If you’re not happy, you can go to the Inspectorate and then they may determine to charge the policeman, but if the process takes longer than you think it should, you could complain to the Inspectorate there again.”

He said the volume of people complaining in public is greater than the number who make official complaints to the Police Complaints and Corruption Branch.

“You see all kinds of stuff on social media, the police did me this, this this this this. My position is go make a complaint. When I check later with the Commissioner of Police, no complaint has been made,” he said.

“You have a number of complaints made there that is adjudicated against policemen, where they are either fined (or) now and again reduced in rank, but they have a disciplinary process that actually functions.”