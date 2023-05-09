‘It is time for a Bahamian head of state’, Mitchell says

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell says it is time for the country to put a Bahamian as the country’s head of state, one who, he said, should either be selected by the Bahamian people or government.
“It is time to have a Bahamian head of state elected by the people or chosen by the representatives of our people,” Mr Mitchell said in a voice note released yesterday.
“The state of affairs and the need for change 50 years later, is like Michael Manley used to say impatient of debate, but even in so-called ‘radical Jamaica’, you will hear it said, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ or there are some more important things to do than constitutional change. But, the stark reality is this - as benign as things look, as the monarchy appears, as unobtrusive and inexpensive as it appears, there has to be something wrong and rotten in the state of Denmark when a European leader is the embodiment of the state of dispersed Africans on the far flung islands in the Caribbean.”
“Some day, some generation will have to fix this. Until then, I guess we’ll soldier along as we have with the obvious staring in our faces, but we’ll pretend like Bob Dylan said in his song that we just don’t see.”
Mr Mitchell has previously voiced support for The Bahamas becoming a republic.
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death last year, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis suggested that he would also support the move, but said at the time that his administration will ultimately let Bahamians decide whether The Bahamas should transition into a republic.
Mr Davis recently led a delegation to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III. The event, which drew large crowds and was seen around the world, was held on Saturday.
Comments
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Mr Mitchell to much too soon , take it easy or like some say take it light , try to win the next election people will turn against the PLP for very simple reasons,
Baha10 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
Why should we go “Third World” by changing a System that we have benefited from both reputation and financial perspectives … indeed we should be actively seeking to strengthen ties with the UK, not distance ourselves.
AnObserver 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
It is time to accept that we are a truly microscopic country, smaller than most small towns in the US. We cannot afford all of these pointless appointments and silly ceremonies.
Honestman 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Mitchell: "Some day, some generation will have to fix this". Really? I'm sure there were similar sentiments expressed prior to independence. How has that worked out?
TalRussell 3 hours, 1 minute ago
To remain colonial subjects --- Matters not --- Should we continue on the destructive path --- Not-so-distant ancestor Billy Butlin colonization --- Tourism — Designed to destroy --- out islanders economic lifeline. --- its culture. --- Yes?
The_Oracle 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Operate the system you have properly before you think about a different system of Governance. A glaring example of failure to this point is the lack of accountability in the elected and the general population. Laws not observed, new laws written to remain unobserved, basic government responsibilities neglected with overstep into all sorts of frivolous wastes of treasury funds.
themessenger 2 hours ago
Mitchell is aware that he will never be the Prime Minister despite pining for that office for years.
I guess he feels that should the Bahamas become a Republic the Presidency is still within his reach.
Alan1 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
We have a proven form of government. Republics have proven to be failures everywhere. Say no to a politician's republic. Let us stay close to our friends. There are far more important issues to deal with than changing our form of government.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
It seems as if he should not have gone on that trip according to his views ,why did he go
killemwitdakno 56 minutes ago
lol Meg.
DillyTree 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Yet Mr. Mitchell is the first to go running to any UK event. Such hypocrisy, as usual.
Let me guess, he would be happy to be that Bahamian head of state...
killemwitdakno 57 minutes ago
First thought was flying Fred didn't get to go.
killemwitdakno 39 minutes ago
The irony in his statement is that the main reason no one feels we should leave is because we don't trust PLP with forever. You see it with Freeport's choice of the Port over gov't despite needing ownership since the inheritors don't stick to the contract. Especially if your pick is Pindling ..(who's also had her say about y'all).
Secondly, wouldn't there still be privy? Privy is more so the problem because we need crime control more than anything.
That's Meghan wielding influence over Jamaica.
Let's see what we can work with from Charles before throwing it out. He's different and so is his ability since Brexit.
Denmark?
'When a European leader is the embodiment of the state of dispersed Africans on the far-flung islands in the Caribbean'. Well, Disney just joined Charles. What works for them.
How is that going to improve the constitution?
They're 50 this year too! https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xd3tW2...">https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xd3tW2...
killemwitdakno 35 minutes ago
There is so much familiarity in amongst the Commonwealth to be recognized which explains the stark distinction from our eastern and southern neighbors. We should really forge more connections to those states with the heritage in place of American influence.
sheeprunner12 33 minutes ago
Fred is 💯 right. Charles should be the last king of our country.
What he didn't say was the need for us to BURN this present Constitution like he did back in the day under the silk cotton tree and gave the ashes to SLOP.
We need an elected President who will oversee a unitary Parliament with an elected MP from each island (31) and an elected Prime Minister, who can only have a 12 person Cabinet to run the Central Government, and mayors to run each island with proper Local Government.
Not this democratic facade that we have now where the appointed PM is King & one man Government.
killemwitdakno 26 minutes ago
But William is already shaping up to be a tremendous option. I think even his development portfolio already surpasses the port authority kids'. Too bad the Wales role doesn't require a term as The Commonwealth Secretary-General.
killemwitdakno 25 minutes ago
Don't elect the prime minister separately.
killemwitdakno 32 minutes ago
Jamaica is ready. They have an army. Their public doesn't even know the Queen was head of state. So there you have it.
killemwitdakno 10 minutes ago
Why exactly would there need to be a head of state besides the president? Mainly due to constitutional reference? If we were capable, we would be able to write a constitution without it
You can run a constitution but can you write one? Don't forget that's for today's world not a colonial imitation, and for whatever future we can possibly imagine.
