Regent Seven Seas cruise ship makes inaugural visit to Grand Bahama

A cruise ship made an inaugural voyage to Grand Bahama, bringing some 500 visitors to the island on the weekend.

The Regent Seven Seas Cruises Navigator arrived on Saturday morning and was welcomed by Tourism and Harbour officials during an official plaque exchange ceremony at Freeport Harbour.

Nuvolari Chootosingh, manager at the Ministry of Tourism Maritime section, said the Navigator is different from the larger cruise ships that sail to The Bahamas.

“It is a pleasure to have these types of ships that are very tailored for their guests,” he said. “They just don’t go anywhere because their guests are very particular about where they would like to go,” he said.

He was pleased that the cruise line decided to put Grand Bahama on its itinerary.

The arrival of Seven Seas, the Margaritaville, and the Balearia is expected to provide an economic boost for straw vendors and taxi drivers.

Mr Chootosingh explained that every time a new vessel comes to Freeport, a plaque exchange is held to mark the visit.

“It is wonderful because it gives us an opportunity to meet the captain of the ships and some of the crew members, and just exchange pleasantries and welcome them to The Bahamas,” he said.

Harbour officials said they continue to work with cruise lines that want to come to Grand Bahama.

“After the pandemic, Grand Bahama struggled to get people back to the island. So, this really represents a continuation of growth that is headed in the right direction,” a port official said.

“Carnival is doing good, Royal Caribbean Line is coming along, Norwegian Cruise Line, and now today Seven Seas Navigator is here with 460 passengers,” the official said.

Captain Luksa said they brought 468 guests to Freeport.

“We are almost full, our maximum capacity is 500,” he said.

Most of the guests are from the United States, Britain, and Canada.

Mr Luksa said Regent Seven Seas has six ships that are deployed in different locations during the winter season.

One ship sails in the Caribbean, and the others cover the entire southern hemisphere, visiting South America, the Mediterranean, Italy, and Australia, while the weather is nice in the south.

“We always like for guests to come to new destinations because most of our passengers are repeat guests,” he said.