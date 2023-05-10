AG says govt discussion expected on ‘how to evaluate’ paternity in light of ruling

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder expected ministers to discuss how children born to unwed Bahamian men and foreign women could satisfy questions about paternity and other citizenship issues during yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.
Last week’s landmark Privy Council citizenship ruling created the expectation that the Davis administration would soon satisfy the interests of people affected by the verdict and fulfil its long-promised plan to address other discriminatory citizenship matters.
Mr Pinder said the Privy Council’s ruling that people are automatically citizens if born out of wedlock to Bahamian men and foreign women substantially impacts the administration’s proposed bill, which has not been released publicly.
“Well, certainly that (ruling) affects the bill substantially because one of the elements of discriminatory treatment has now been extinguished by the Privy Council,” he said before a Cabinet meeting.
“Today, we’ll discuss in Cabinet what measures are in place. One, how to evaluate under Article 6 and the biological father in the case of the illegitimate children, and secondly, the way forward with remaining elements of discriminatory treatment and primarily discriminatory treatment when a Bahamian woman marries a foreign man and has that child outside of the country. But there are a couple of other (issues), including matters with adopted children and the like we’re looking at so hopefully we’ll have some clear direction from Cabinet shortly.”
Mr Pinder has repeatedly said the administration would not remedy discriminatory citizenship policies until the Privy Council ruled on the matter involving children of unwed Bahamian men.
Citizenship issues were at the centre of referendums in 2002 and 2016. Bahamians rejected those efforts to amend the constitution.
Mr Pinder said last year there would be no third referendum on the issue and that the government would amend the Bahamas Nationality Act to equalise citizenship access for children of men and women.
“Look at what happens in referendums,” he said last year. “A lot of time the right thing doesn’t get done. We are about governing for the right thing. We will do it and do what is correct. And the judgment in this instance is that in this we go by legislation. And that’s just my opinion. I have detractors in that opinion and I have people with contrary opinions. That’s fine too. Everybody is entitled to their opinion but that is the opinion and my recommendation to the prime minister.”
Comments
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
Someone please put a muzzle on this imbecile.
TalRussell 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
If you will have to provide test results that indicate greater than 99.9% probability for inclusion of the tested man as the biological father, or 100% certainty if the tested man is not the biological father - Shouldn't it become mandatory --- Before the issuances --- All citizenships..--- Including a foreigner born attorney general. --- Time sit small or citizenship prove up by applying same standards ---- for all --- lacking political connections to citizenship. --- Yes?
JokeyJack 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
Bahamians will require blood tests, Haitians will only need Affidavit stamped by a Haitian J.P.
LastManStanding 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
If this quote doesn't show you that voting is truly a waste of time, I don't know what will. He is just saying the quiet part out loud and telling everyone that the wishes of the Bahamian people are worthless and that it doesn't matter what we think. I still remember the number houses referendum a decade ago, it was a watershed moment for me politically because it was probably the first time that I saw what a waste of time voting was when the voice of the Bahamian people would not be respected in any event. It's kabuki theatre that only midwits still believe in.
