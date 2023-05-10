Azario case details guns and ammo in shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE guns used in the police-involved killing of Azario Major were submitted as evidence yesterday as the inquest into the 31-year-old’s death continued in the Coroner’s Court.

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux presided as Sergeant Terriah Thomas, a certified firearms examiner, discussed her role in investigating the killing of Azario on December 26, 2021.

The inquest was briefly interrupted by a bomb scare. An unknown caller reportedly called the Magistrate’s Court around 11.40am, saying the building would be blown up. The court was subsequently evacuated, and the inquest did not resume until after 3pm.

Sgt Thomas testified that on February 4, 2022, she received five bullets and several bullet fragments recovered from Azario’s body. In addition to receiving more than forty 9mm and 5mm bullet casings recovered from the scene, she said this year on April 17 she received four firearms that officers purportedly used in the incident.

She determined that all four weapons were operational. She tested the weapons using ammunition similar to those recovered from the scene.

After individually listing each bullet casing recovered from the scene, Sgt Thomas presented the list to the coroner, lawyers and jurors to review.

She is expected to continue her testimony when court resumes today.

Attorney Calvin Maynard represents four officers in the case. David Cash represents Azario’s estate.

Inquests are fact-finding endeavours that do not determine wrongdoing.