Govt to remove shanty homes via building regulations act

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said the Davis administration would demolish shanty town structures using the process outlined in the Buildings Regulation Act after the Supreme Court failed to deliver a favourable result to the government last week.
Chief Justice Ian Winder ordered the demolition of just two structures, far fewer than the 260-plus structures the administration wanted to be destroyed in New Providence and Abaco.
Government lawyers said the structures were built in contravention of Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson’s previous order that no structure in a shanty town be constructed, erected or altered pending her ruling on the Minnis administration’s eradication policies.
“So that action was specific to the injunction that was given years ago, with respect to the shanty towns, and the judge ruled that the notice of the injunction was not adequately served on the applicable people that were enjoined,” Mr Pinder said yesterday before a Cabinet meeting.
“That does not foreclose us from proceeding under violations of the Buildings Regulation Act. That was specific to the injunction, which we wanted to proceed to test the injunction and test that matter in front of the courts; however, we certainly have every right to proceed with violations of the Buildings Regulation Act.
“We intend to proceed along that process that has a notice process, and there are some prescribed requirements under the regulations that we have to follow, so we still are going to proceed under violation of the Buildings Regulation.”
Mr Pinder couldn’t say when the new process would begin.
“That is up to the committee (Unregulated Communities Action Task Force) to decide,” he said. “Certainly, as far as the Attorney General’s Office is concerned, we’ll put in the legal requirements and the legal processes to give the government the authority to proceed. But as you can imagine, it’s a very sensitive matter with respect to social assistance, with respect to Bahamians living in these structures and the government’s response to that.
“All of those were in the remit of the committee, and I know they’re actively working on that, especially in conjunction with Social Services.”
According to the Buildings Regulation Act, people can only build structures with valid permits. The law allows the Minister of Works to issue a notice demanding owners without proper permits to remove their structures. If the owners fail to do so after 28 days, the minister can have the structures removed after applying to a magistrate.
A recent affidavit from Building Control Officer Crag Delancy said an “exponential increase in the amount of illegal structures” occurred even though Justice Grant-Thompson’s Order prohibited such construction.
He revealed that illegal structures expanded by 41 on the north side of SC Bootle Highway, Marsh Harbour; by 53 on the south side of SC Bootle Highway, Marsh Harbour; by 80 on the Farm near Treasure Cay, Abaco; by 13 in All Saints Way, New Providence; and by 15 and 27 in the New Providence communities of Montgomery Road and Butlers Way.
Comments
Sickened 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
ROFL. Can't wait to see that. No way they're kicking their voting base to the curb.
AnObserver 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
It took them 20 years to figure this one out?
stillwaters 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
"Mr Pinder couldn’t say when the new process would begin." This sentence says it all, I don't care how many other words were used in this article. The other words are simply window dressing. Suck teet.....these people think we are so stupid.
JokeyJack 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
Blah blah blah. Yeah yeah yeah. Bahamians voted PLP & FNM, so they lose their crown land. That's good. Bahamians vote for slave masters every 5 years. They miss the whip across their backs so bad, they keep asking for it. I hope they get what they ask for.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
Is there any way of removing this dunce of an AG? He embarrasses our country and the Bahamian people ever time he opens his mouth.
bahamianson 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Wait, what?
SP 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
"However, we certainly have every right to proceed with violations of the Buildings Regulation Act". Someone finally figured that out?
Are these clowns trying to tell us 50 years down the road' that both parties are completely incompetent? They'll be wanting our votes soon enough!
LastManStanding 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Let me know when they tear the first one down.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID