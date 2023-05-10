Remembering the sinking of the HMBS Flamingo

FLAGS will be flown at half-mast today across The Bahamas in tribute to the HMBS Flamingo.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis made the announcement yesterday, saying: “This observance signifies our collective mourning and unwavering respect for the brave servicemen— Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, Marine Seaman Austin Smith, Marine Seaman David Tucker, and Marine Seaman Edward Williams—who tragically lost their lives in the HMBS Flamingo incident.

“This symbolic act is not merely a display of our mourning but also a long-serving testament to our unity and resolve as a nation. Again, we pause to remember the fallen, honour their sacrifice, and recommit ourselves to the principles they bravely defended and fought for.”

The HMBS Flamingo was sunk on May 10, 1980, when fired upon by Cuban MiG fighter jets