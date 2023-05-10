Royal Caribbean to hold public consultation event on June 8

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Caribbean International (RCI) will hold a public consultation event on June 8 so residents can raise their environmental concerns about the company’s 17-acre Paradise Island Royal Beach Club project.

The Bahamas Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) will supervise the event, beginning at 6.30pm.

The proposed project has faced severe scrutiny since Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced its approval subject to environmental evaluations.

“Now that the company has received ‘approval in principle’ from the National Economic Council (NEC) – subject to appropriate environmental review – it is eager to address the environmental questions raised by the local community. Further details regarding the public consultation meeting will be announced in the coming days,” RCI said in a press statement yesterday.

“Jay Schneider, chief Product innovation officer, RCI, following a recent visit to Nassau, lauded the government’s strict environmental protection and planning policies. He acknowledged that questions already raised by the community would be addressed and that any discussions before NEC’s conditional approval would have been premature.”

RCI said once the public consultation is done, it would release an Environmental Management Plan.

“Once the public consultation period has closed — in line with the DEPP process — Royal Caribbean will publish a detailed Environmental Management Plan (EMP) that outlines how the company will thoughtfully restore the long-neglected stretch of land on the western end of Paradise Island,” the company said.

Mr Schneider added that most of the 13 acres RCI purchased is far from pristine. He said the property is filled with neglected buildings, broken glass, debris, and trash along with overgrown vegetation.

“While clearing and clean-up will be one of the first steps in creating the beach experience, Royal Caribbean will go above and beyond the requirements of the environmental management process related to land use and marine life by monitoring bird activity, noise levels and regular reporting of coral reef health,” RCI said.

“Recently, the cruise line released its six environmental pillars for the development of the Royal Beach Club, that go above and beyond any other land-based tourism development in The Bahamas, including: zero waste-to-landfill, 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, best-in-class wastewater treatment, no dredging, and no overwater cabanas, protecting the surrounding habitat, and local environmental monitoring.”

The Royal Beach Club Project has invited Bahamians to own up to 49 per cent in equity. The new project would offer jobs for Bahamians during its construction and operation periods.

The 17-acre beach club is made up of 13 acres of land owned by RCI and 4 acres of Crown Land. RCI said the Crown Land would be contributed as equity in the new venture.