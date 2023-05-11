Bahamas suffers 5-4 loss to Mexico

By TENAJH SWEETING

After two successful matches against Guatemala and Belize to open the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Beach Soccer Championships, The Bahamas came up short against Mexico, losing 5-4 last night.

The first period of three at the Malcolm Park beach soccer stadium saw Josè Vizcarra of Mexico score the first goal at the 4:24 mark of the game.

Eight seconds after Vizcarra’s initial goal, The Bahamas’ Wood Julmis retaliated with a goal of his own to even the score 1-1 at the 4:16 juncture of the game.

The Mexico men’s national beach soccer team placed their feet on the gas once again en route to another goal, this time by their own Diego Martinez. The team went into the second period of the game leading 2-1 over the home team.

Team coach Alexandre Soares said the game was a hard-fought, good game and he gave credit to Mexico for being a top three team in CONCACAF. Soares said one of the most important things for him as the coach was to not lose players to a yellow card, red card or injuries.

The team will look to take down Panama on Friday but the coach understands that the team has to bring their A-game against the team. After halftime, Mexico’s goalkeeper Gabriel Macías kept the momentum going as he scored the team’s third goal of the game to stretch the lead to 3-1.

The Bahamas’ James Thompson was able to get the team back on the board, scoring the period’s first goal for the home team at the 3:43 mark.

Macías once again was on the attack as he scored the second goal of the period for Mexico, making it his second goal of the game.

The winning team clung to a 4-2 lead going into the final period of the game. In the final period, the intensity picked up for both teams as Gary Joseph of The Bahamas nabbed the first goal for the country to add another point to their total.

However, Mexico was determined to not let go of their lead and Diego Martinez made sure of it. He delivered a smashing goal coming out of the kickoff at the 5:43 mark to secure his second score of the game.

The Bahamas tried to gather a last minute push behind a late goal by the team’s Kyle Williams coming off a turnover by Mexico.

Gavin Christie, member of The Bahamas’ national team, said it was a good game and fight as Mexico is always a tough competitor. He added that the home team had a few chances to tie things up despite playing well but unfortunately it didn’t happen that way. The team will look to recuperate following three straight games according to Christie in efforts to be prepared for the big matchup against Panama this Friday.

The teams will have today as a rest day and will resume the CONCACAF Beach soccer championships on Friday with The Bahamas taking on Panama in the playoffs. The finals will be played on Sunday with two final participants advancing to the World Cup.