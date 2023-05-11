GIBSON WITNESS IN ABUSE CLAIM: ‘Brutal attack’ alleged as ex-girlfriend wants to testify by video link

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE ex-fiancee of Adrian Gibson has alleged that the Long Island MP abused her, prompting her desire to testify virtually in his corruption trial rather than in person.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier mentioned this in response to a constitutional motion Mr Gibson’s lawyer, Murrio Ducille, KC, filed to stay proceedings.

Mr Ducille argued that Gibson’s right to a fair trial would be breached if his client’s ex-fiancee, Alexandria Mackey, did not testify in person.

Ms Frazier responded that an affidavit supporting Mrs Mackey’s application to testify virtually said she no longer lives in The Bahamas and it would cause her “hardship” to return to the country because her application for US citizenship is pending.

“Moreover, she alleges a brutal attack by the applicant,” Ms Frazier said. “Her exact words would’ve been that he would’ve choked her, smothered, and made an attempt to gouge her eyes out.”

“That’s the position prosecution intends to rely on in our position to this constitutional motion.”

Ms Frazier highlighted an affidavit by T’shura Ambrose, which said Mrs Mackey indicated to her that the quality of her testimony would be impaired if she testified in person because of Gibson’s presence in the courtroom.

She dismissed Mr Ducille’s constitutional motion as premature, calling it “an abuse of the process of the court”.

“This court would’ve ordered on the 27th of April that any counsel who oppose the application to video link on behalf of the Crown to do so in writing,” she said.

“We say that this notice of originating motion is an abuse of the process of the court because this applicant did not file an affidavit in response to the notice.”

Mr Ducille described Ms Ambrose’s affidavit claims as hearsay.

He said when Ms Mackey gave a statement to authorities in April, she did not mention abuse.

“It wasn’t until June and thereafter that she made mention of an abuse,” he added. “So, this has been a statement contrived … she wants to shield herself when you consider that, for example, that she’s being (led).”

He said there is no substantial reason for Mrs Mackey to testify virtually, arguing her physical presence in court is vital to the case since numerous exhibits pertain to her.

Mr Ducille also argued that there had been a lack of full disclosure by the prosecution.

Responding to this, Ms Frazier said every document and witness statement the prosecution would rely on is in the possession of Mr Gibson’s counsel.

She said Mrs Mackey is now married in the US and has a child.

Mr Gibson is facing corruption charges in connection with his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson Jr; Gibson’s cousin, Rashae Gibson; Joan Knowles; Peaches Farquharson; and Jerome Missick.

Together, the group face a combined 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.