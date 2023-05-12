Clubs & Societies May 12th, 2023

Andros Crab Fest

Crab Fest is known as the largest family island festival in The Bahamas.

In addition to providing Bahamians and visitors with three nights, two days and one midnight to dawn of unlimited entertainment, delicious crab dishes and cold beverages the new, young and energetic elected executive team of the Central Andros Crab Fest Committee has announced that unlike in the past this committee will provide transparency in all the financial matters of Crab Fest. The Central Andros community which has elected the new executives and the Local Government committee have given their blessing to our new and vibrant group of young Androsians by granting them permission to host the 25th Anniversary Celebrations of Crab Fest at the Crab Fest site. The new executive team that will lead the Crab Fest community event in 2023 is: Allancia Emmanuel-Gaitor, chairperson; Enan Hanna, deputy chairperson; Carol Taylor-Forde, treasurer; Shantel Minnis, assistant treasurer; Teedra Hinsey, secretary; Kenrico Marshall, lead entertainment coordinator; Kenroco Marshall, lead entertainment coordinator, public relations; Prince Rahming Jr. and Gareth Rolle.

Andros’ Crab Fest had its ﬁrst official festival 25 years ago on the Crab Fest site, Queen’s Park in Fresh Creek, Andros. It was hosted by the community of Central Andros to display the many ways of preparing the land Crab. Allancia Emmanuel-Gaitor said: “The community remains faithful to celebrating this cultural event. This year, we are heading back to the Crab Fest site to celebrate with Bahamians near and far, our culture. For the 25th year, our committee will celebrate 25 days of Crab Fest. We plan to partner with local businesses throughout the month on June celebrating in true Bahamian style with events planned from Staffrd Creek to Coakley Bight.”

The Crab Fest events will begin on June 1, leading up to the actual Crab Fest festivities from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25. In addition to established Bahamian stars performing, the Central Andros Crab Fest Committee will bring to the Crab Fest stage a new and younger generation of up-and-coming Bahamian artists that the Crab Fest has been asking for years.

On day one, June 22, DJ Godson will host the “First We Praise” Gospel concert, headlined by hit performers the singing Bishop, Lawrence Rolle, and Cara T Newton, admission is free and the show starts at 7pm. Stand-up comedy along with up to $750 worth of onstage giveaways follows, with Bahamian comedians Sawyer Boy and Basil “Bee Jay” Armbrister. On Friday night, the official opening and the releasing of the crabs will take place. On this night will begin the All-Bahamian Concert, with some of the best Bahamian performers backed by the Rhythm Band and the Spice Band, hosted by Sawyer Boy. On Saturday, June 24, the morning will begin with breakfast and the GHS Pop Band, “Magic Ivy”. From 1pm, entertainer Das Quay will start off the afternoon with up to $1,000 worth of onstage giveaways of $25, $50 and $100 every 25 minutes. The second night of the All-Bahamian Concert will begin at 9pm with even more Bahamian singing superstars. Immediately after the concert, the Crab Fest Afro Beats After Party kicks off at the Fresh Creek dock until the break of dawn.

For more information, go to Andros Crab Fest on Facebook or email crabfestinfo@gmail.com.

The Avengers Flag Football Club

The Avengers Flag Football Team was formed in 2013 with the Avengers men being entered as a team in that years Bahamas Flag Football League’s season. With the addition of the Lady Avengers, in 2014, they became a club. Both teams are entered in the current season, and are sponsored by Caro Contractors.

Staying on theme, most players adorn a name across their jerseys with a Marvel character they think they identify with. Over the years, the Avengers Flag Football Club has participated in many community outreach programs.

For the current 2023 season, the club decided to make their presence stronger in the community by ramping up their service efforts.

With the mindset of being ‘bigger than football’ and taking our reach ‘further than flag’ Those efforts started this past February when they partnered with the Rotaract South East Nassau Centennial club for their ‘Gift Of Love’ event. The purpose of the successful event was to give out hot breakfast and hygiene kits to the less fortunate that frequent Potter’s Cay Dock.

The club joined in by not only donating items for the kits, but also helping with distribution.

The partnership did not stop there. In the following weeks, we participated in a ball donation to the Simpson Penn Boys Industrial School and hygiene product distribution at the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls. Next on our list, is to help organise a kids sports day at a local children’s home.

We also involved ourselves in awareness efforts via our social media platforms throughout this current season. On March 21, the Ladies joined in with the world to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. They wore bright, festive and mismatched socks at their weekly practice.

For the month of April, Autism Awareness Month, the entire club participated. With World Autism Day (April 2nd) being a Flag Football Sunday, the ladies adorned puzzle ribbons during their game and the guys watched from the sidelines with autism awareness bands purchased from REACH. The awareness initiative continued every Sunday thereafter for the rest of the month. Both of these are documented, in reel form, on our social media platforms.

Notably, the men’s team captured the Championship title for the 2022 season, while the women have their sights set to join them in the ranks this season. Along with our schedule of games, we can be found on Instagram and Facebook at @avengersffc or every flag football Sunday at the Winton Rugby Field.

