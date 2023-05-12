Gibson’s ex-fiancee’s virtual testimony ruling Monday

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge will rule on Monday whether Adrian Gibson’s ex-fiancee can testify virtually in his corruption trial.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson will also rule on a constitutional motion Mr Gibson’s lawyer, Murrio Ducille, KC, filed to stay proceedings.

The two sides argued about Mr Gibson’s application on Wednesday.

Mr Ducille insisted his client’s right to a fair trial would be breached if Ms Mackey did not testify in person.

By contrast, the Crown said Mrs Mackey applied to testify by video link because she no longer lives in The Bahamas, and it would cause her “hardship” to return to the country while her application for US residency is pending.

Mrs Mackey also alleges that the Long Island MP abused her so her testimony would be diminished if it occurred in person. Mr Ducille dismissed her abuse claims as “contrived”.

Mr Gibson is facing corruption charges in connection with his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

The charges stem from his alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts the WSC awarded.

The FNM politician is charged with WSC’s former General Manager, Elwood Donaldson Jr; Gibson’s cousin, Rashae Gibson; Joan Knowles; Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Together, the group face 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.