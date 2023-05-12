Juvenile detention facility opened at Bahamas Department of Corrections

GOVERNMENT officials opened a juvenile detention facility at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the new facility would be a short-term residential facility for male youth offenders awaiting court proceedings or placement in a long-term facility.

He said the facility includes classrooms for continuing learning, physical activities and exercise programmes, recreational programmes, library services, medical and mental health services and treatment, technical and vocational training and religious services.

“The creation of the Juvenile Detention Centre is designed to provide treatment and support for our incarcerated youth because rehabilitation without treatment is counterproductive,” he said during a ceremony yesterday.

“While the juvenile offenders will be held accountable for their offences, the intent is to help them to get back on the right path. Hence, it is indeed our job to ensure that they are rehabilitated because at some point they will re-enter society and form a part of our communities.”

Mr Munroe said high incarceration rates of men between 15 and 29 is now considered a public health crisis. He said there are 13 juvenile inmates at the correctional facility, 12 of whom are males.

“We, as a government, understand that the majority of our youth are academically focused and/or are active members of our labour force. We also understand that we cannot ignore the scourges of youth violence which dominates the news and everyday conversations. If ignored, youth violence has the potential to permeate and overwhelm our collective advancements as a nation,” he said.

“Ultimately, our vision is to transform the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) into a true correctional facility that focuses on the rehabilitation and reintegration of its inmates rather than solely on punishment. Today is a testament that we are committed to this track and have taken one step closer to achieving our goal.”