OFFICER TELLS OF AZARIO SHOOTING: Police witness said an officer yelled ‘he has a gun’ before they fired on him

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer at Woody’s Bar on Fire Trail Road when Azario Major was killed said four officers shot the 31-year-old after one shouted: “Gun, gun, he has a gun!”

Inspector Dejaneau Forbes’ testimony came as the Coroner’s Court inquest into Azario’s police-involved killing on December 26, 2021, continued yesterday.

Insp Forbes, who was not one of the shooters, testified that Azario came to the bar that night looking for an officer called “Slim”.

He said he saw Azario interact with “Slim,” identified as Sergeant Sweeting, an officer who ultimately shot the deceased alongside Sergeant Rolle, Inspector Saunders, and Sergeant Johnson.

Insp Forbes alleged that Sgt Sweeting first told Azario: “Who are you, and why are you looking for Slim?”

He claimed the officer then said: “I am Sgt 3235 Sweeting, also known as Slim. Why are you looking for Slim?”

He claimed Azario never responded.

Insp Forbes said another officer, Inspector Saunders, also asked Azario why he was looking for “Slim”, but got no response.

He said it was then that officers advised Azario to leave.

He said Azario left but returned with an empty Guinness bottle.

Insp Forbes claimed he intercepted Azario as he tried to approach Sgt Sweeting again. He said he took Azario’s bottle and once again told him to leave.

He claimed he heard Azario say, “I gon‘ come back,” at which point Sgt Rolle attempted to take a photo of Azario’s licence plate.

Insp Forbes claimed that when officers saw Azario return a second time, driving slowly in a white Hyundai Elantra, officers became suspicious. He said as officers approached the vehicle, Azario was silent. Insp Saunders soon shouted: “Step out of the vehicle, step out of the vehicle!”

Insp Forbes claimed he heard Inspector Saunders, who was closest to the driver’s door, scream: “Gun, gun, he has a gun!”

He said four officers subsequently opened fire on Major, causing him to fall out of the door he had just opened.

Under cross-examination, Insp Forbes said he saw a gun on the floor of the driver’s side of Major’s car after the shooting.

He said Azario had appeared “angry” that night.

He disagreed with the suggestion that Azario knew Sgt Sweeting. However, he agreed that Azario walked straight towards Sgt Sweeting when he was looking for him.

When David Cash, the lawyer representing Azario’s estate, suggested that Azario was complying with orders before officers shot him, Insp Forbes said he didn’t see Azario exit the vehicle as demanded.

He said officers were in fear of their lives when they shot him.

Insp Forbes said he never saw Azario raise a gun. However, he said Insp Saunders obscured his vision and blocked his line of sight.