Woman killed as car hits tree

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN has died in Grand Bahama after the vehicle she was driving hit a tree early Thursday morning in the Lucaya area.

The accident occurred around 1am on Seahorse Road, in the area of the Seahorse Shopping Plaza, involving a blue Nissan Cube.

Police reported that the female driver was travelling in the northbound lane when the vehicle struck a tree in the centre median.

The Nissan Cube was extensively damaged. Fireman had to use the jaws of life to free the victim.

EMS personnel took the victim to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police are urging motorists to drive with care and attention on the streets.

Almost two weeks ago, a young woman was also killed when her vehicle crashed into a concrete utility pole on Balao Road. The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic, was also extensively damaged.

Police have not yet determined the cause of these accidents.