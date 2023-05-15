Athletes on fast track at NACAC Invitational

By TENAJH SWEETING

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) New Life Invitational saw its second hosting come to the nation’s second city of Freeport, Grand Bahama, this past weekend.

The one-day meet got underway at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex and saw athletes break New Life records. Bahamian athletes also returned home to put on a show.

The second edition of the meet was held as athletes not only looked to qualify for the World Championships in August but also to vie for their share of the $75,000 cash prize.

Mike Sands, president of NACAC, talked about the second New Life Invitational event.

“I am very happy with the way it turned out. It would have been nice to have more fans but in terms of the quality of the meet, I am very happy, ” Sands said.

He said the meet was designed to cater to all of the NACAC area athletes and that the focus was also placed on Bahamian athletes as they were committed to place one in every event where possible.

Overall, he added that he was very happy and satisfied with the way the Bahamian athletes performed and the event served as a motivational incentive for them to know where they are and what they now need to do.

Among the Bahamian athletes at the NACAC New Life Invitational were Grand Bahamians Donald Thomas and Alonzo Russell. Also, Anthonique Strachan, Shakeem Hall-Smith, Adam Musgrove and Tamara Myers of North Andros.

TRACK

For the Bahamas, Anthonique Strachan brought home the first place finish in the women’s 200m finals with a time of 22.59 to beat her competitors. Both second and third place finishers were from the United States of America (USA). Jada Baylark wrapped up second in 23.10 and Quanera Hayes came behind with 23.20.

Strachan talked about how it felt to get the win on Bahamian soil.

“It’s always a joy to compete [at] home in The Bahamas, especially Freeport. They have a tremendous track and they always have great crowd interaction and people do come out here to support and watch,” Strachan said.

She added that the 200m race was a great race for her. She just needs to execute some things in the race so that she can make it come together when it matters which will be at the championships.

The 2022 NACAC silver medallist said she will speak with her coach and watch the race to see what she could have improved but, all in all, it was a good one.

For the men, Puerto Rico’s Jose Y Figueroa Acevedo emerged victorious after clocking 20.59 in the 200m finals. In addition to the win, he also surpassed Daveon Collins’ New Life record of 20.73. Ghana’s Joseph Amoah claimed second place in the race with 20.61 and also broke the previous New Life record. Third place finish belonged to CARIFTA double-medallist Adam Musgrove.

Despite the 19-year-old competing against more seasoned competition, he said his mindset was to not be intimidated as his goal is to go as far in the sport as possible. Therefore, he wants to get used to the feeling of running with elite athletes at the junior level so when he gets to their level it would not phase him anymore.

After running 11.34 in the 100m prelims Olympic silver-medalist Shashalee Forbes shaved 0.17 seconds off her time to get the win in the finals. She was followed by fellow Jamaican competitors Kemba Nelson and Tia Clayton. Nelson ran 11.27 and Clayton notched 11.31 in the race.

“I felt pretty great I mean I ran a little slow out of the blocks but as a pro athlete you have to learn how to pick up and can go so apart from all that it felt really good,” Forbes said.

Canada’s Duan Asemota ran 10.14 in the men’s 100m finals which was a personal best for the athlete. Ghana’s Joseph Amoah once again secured another second place finish this time with a run of 10.19. Trinidad and Tobago’s Eric Harrison Jr closed out the sprint in third with 10.22.

Asemota said his strategy in the race was to make sure he stayed nice and low, not coming up too high and he knew that he could finish the race therefore, he wanted to remain relaxed, remain composed and get to the finish. He said it felt amazing to compete in Grand Bahma coming from Canada where the weather is not the best right now. Additionally, he enjoyed the hosting and facilities.

Aliyah Abrams of Guyana completed the women’s 400m finals with 50.20 to edge out her competitors. The top three finishers in the race all beat Wadeline Johnathas’ previous New Life record of 51.91. Canada’s Charokee Young ran 50.45 for second and Cuba’s Roxana Gomez took third with 51.01.

The men’s 400m finals were no different than their counterparts. The top three finishers all surpassed Deon Lendore’s previous New Life record of 45.83. The USA’s Olympic gold-medalist Trevor Stewart took home the victory in 44.92. He was followed by Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald who clocked 45.26. Grand Bahama’s very own Alonzo Russell returned to notch 45.52 for third place.

“I felt like it was a decent race it’s always exciting to come back home and run in front of the home crowd. I feel good about the run today and I look forward to the rest of the season,” Russell said.

He said he is at a better place mentally and that’s why he thinks that he is seeing better results.

In the 800m finals, the USA’s Skylyn Webb bested her competitors with 2:02.96 in the race. Second place belonged to St Vincent’s Shafiqua Maloney and third place went to Puerto Rico’s Aziza Ayoub.

The USA once again emerged victorious this time in the men’s 800m finals. Kameron Jones sealed the victory after clocking 1:47.66 in the race. Jamaica’s Rajay Hamilton finished second witn 1:47.71 and the USA’s CJ Jones came in third with 1:47.93.

In hurdles action, Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper blitzed her competitors in the 100m hurdles finals. She came in with 12.74 shaving 0.13 seconds off her prelims qualifying time of 12.87. Second place was secured by Jamaica’s Amoi Brown and third went to Liberia’s Ebony Morrison.

After securing a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Rasheed Broadbell claimed first place this time in the men’s 110m hurdles. Jamaica’s Broadbell finished with 13.10 to break the previous New Life record of Michael Dickson. Eric Edwards Jr of the USA came second in 13.42 and Jamaica’s Damion Thomas wrapped up in third.

The winner’s of both the men and women’s 400m hurdles finals took home first place honors and set new records at the one-day meet. For the women, Roshell Clayton ran 54.41 to beat the previous record of 54.50 held by Dalilah Muhammed. For the men, the USA’s Amere Lattin came up big with 49.18 in the race. He broke the previous record of Gerald Drummond (49.47).

Lattin said he thought his execution in the race was great and he ran great all the way up to hurdle eight and nine but for hurdle ten he broke his stride and felt that it cost him. Nonetheless, he added that he will go back to the drawing board.

FIELD

Women’s pole vault- Canada’s Anicka Newell(4.56m), USA’s Rachel Baxter (4.46m) and Sophie Gutermuth (4.41m)

Women’s Triple Jump- USA’s Keturah Orji (14.02m), Milana Hearn (13.61m), and The Bahamas’ Tamara Myers (13.37m)

Men’s High Jump- The Bahamas’ Donald Thomas (2.26m), India’s Tejaswin Shankar (2.21m), and Jamaica’s Lushane Wilson (2.21m)

Fellow Grand Bahamian Thomas talked about how it felt to compete back at home. He said he wanted to Thank God for bringing him this far and felt that the competition was good and he was happy to be home competing and performing in front of his people.

Men’s Long Jump- USA’s Isaac Grimes (7.75m), Damarcus Simpson (7.67m), and Dominica’s Tristan James (7.62m)