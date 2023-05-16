Officer uncertain if more than four police shot Azario

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE officer who investigated Azario Major’s killing could not definitely say yesterday whether more than four officers fired their weapons, killing the 31-year-old.

Police said only Sergeant Rolle, Inspector Saunders, Sergeant Sweeting and Sergeant Johnson fired their guns when Azario was killed outside Woody’s Bar on Fire Trail Road on December 26, 2021.

When surveillance footage of the shooting was displayed in the Coroner’s Court yesterday, David Cash, who represents Azario’s family, noted that two other officers approached Azario’s vehicle with their firearms in a low-ready position.

When Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux asked the investigating officer, ASP Gilbert, whether one of those two officers discharged a firearm, ASP Gilbert said he did not receive a report that a fifth police firearm was fired.

ASP Gilbert testified that based on his investigation, Azario first approached Sergeant Sweeting.

He said when the officers approached Azario’s car, INSP Saunders was reportedly their leader.

ASP Gilbert said when he arrived at the scene, he saw Azario’s white Hyundai Elantra facing west with its headlights and stereo on. He said he also saw Azario in black pants and a black shirt lying face down on the road with his right foot hanging out of the driver’s side.

He said he interviewed each officer individually. He identified those officers in the courtroom.

He said on January 14, 2022, he tried to get a statement from Shantell Barr, a patron at the bar at the time of the incident, but the woman refused to cooperate because she did not want to be involved.

He claimed that when he asked her about Azario’s behaviour before the shooting, she said he “came there causing an issue”.

She reportedly told him she did not witness the shooting firsthand because she sought refuge after hearing gunshots.

ASP Gilbert said he saw a gun in Azario’s car.