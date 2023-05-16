Police investigate drowning death of man in North Bimini

Police are investigating the drowning death of a 41-year-old Freeport man.

Shortly after 8am on Saturday, police received reports that a crew member on a fishing vessel was missing. Hours later, the man was found in waters near the Government Dock in North Bimini and appeared to be lifeless.

The victim was retrieved from the water and transported to the Alice Town Police Station, where he was seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead.