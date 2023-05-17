Bahamas branch of British Legion experiencing financial difficulties

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Branch of the British Legion is experiencing financial difficulties as it tries to cover its June distribution of money and goods.

Chairwoman Adina Munroe-Charlow said the organisation typically has at least $9,000 on hand but is experiencing a shortfall after a veteran died in January, a few weeks after the organisation threw him a party for his 100th birthday.

“He lived in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, and so, therefore, we had two events for him,” she said. “The first one is his 100th birthday party we had for him in Gregory Town. So we went to celebrate that with him and then a few days later he passed away. Then we had to go back to Gregory Town, Eleuthera, for his funeral.”

“The totality of that trip, that’s what took most of our funding. You know it’s very expensive to stay a few days in the islands and you have to rent a car and all of that.”

The branch has only two living veterans, one in Grand Bahama and one in New Providence. They are 96 and 98years old.

The organisation also supports 18 widows.

Mrs Munroe-Charlow said the branch is trying to raise $3,700 to cover June distributions.

“One thing with us, we don’t appeal for what we want. We appeal to what we need,” she said.

The British Legion ensures that registered ex-servicemen, ex-servicewomen, and widows receive monthly small war grants.

“We also increase their pension –– their local pension,” Mrs Munroe-Charlow said. “We did that in February and then we did it again this month. And then so that is the reason why we just have the shortfall.”

She said the organisation receives funding from the government in January and July. In addition, money from the annual poppy sales also supports the organisation’s work.