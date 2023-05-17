Govt travel assessment required

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Yes, Ministers have to travel especially the Foreign Minister, his/her title is obvious ‘Foreign Minister’, but every trip needs to be evaluated as to its success and re-appraisement as to future travel to a similar event must be taken. How large was the delegation going to the Coronation and other meets in London recently?

Any subscriber to Facebook and now linked in sees the constant flow of official releases — photos, etc, but interesting is looking at the number of views … or even reading … regret Ministers don’t seem too many are interested.

Conclusion — what is actually being achieved from this costly travel? How much has been spent? In Budget there was an horrific allocation and we still have seasonal to NY/UN and IMF then in November another six-nine days in expensive Dubai for COP28 (soap box event).

Achievements Ministers none certainly suggest cut back.

Is there a linked in account in the name of the Prime Minister? A friend thought this might be a good access point to get a hearing has not received a single response to a series of suggestions...not even his handlers respond.

JEROME WILSON

Nassau,

May 11, 2023