‘JUST ONE OFFICER SHOT AZARIO DEAD’ – but ballistics expert does not explain bullet casings found at scene

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FIREARMS and ballistics expert said yesterday that video footage suggests only one officer fired shots when Azario Major was killed on December 26, 2021.

Dr Richard Pumerantz, of the US-based Guns & Ammo Witness Consulting, testified as the closely-watched Coroner’s Court inquest into Azario’s killing continued.

He showed surveillance footage he obtained from Azario’s family over the objections of Calvin Maynard, the lawyer representing the officers in the case. Mr Maynard argued the video had not been checked to see if it was contaminated.

Dr Pumerantz slowed the video to a playback speed of 0.33 to capture each muzzle flash. He said there were only nine flashes, each from the gun of an officer wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey.

He did not explain the numerous bullet casings recovered from the scene where Azario was killed: the inquest was adjourned, and he is expected to continue his testimony today.

Dr Pumerantz said he performed a ballistic analysis on Azario’s white Hyundai Elantra to determine the number of shooters, the trajectory of bullets and the calibre of ammunition used.

His testimony came after jurors visited the killing scene outside Woody’s Bar on Fire Trail Road.

Yesterday’s video showed officers approaching Azario’s car as it drove slowly into the parking lot. Before the car comes to a stop, muzzle flashes emit from an officer’s firearm, with one final flash coming as the vehicle completely stops.

“From this video evidence, there only appears to be nine muzzle flashes,” Dr Pumerantz said.

Sergeant Rolle, Inspector Saunders, Sergeant Sweeting and Sergeant Johnson are the four officers involved in the inquest. The four officers allegedly fired their weapons.