Cruise port chief in 'ride the wave' call

• 'Ridiculous' to say it will take visitor traffic away

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Nassau Cruise Port's top executive yesterday urged downtown Nassau to "ride the wave" its $322.5m investment has created after a Cabinet minister voiced fears it could take "visitor traffic" away from other businesses.

Michael Maura, the Prince George Wharf operator's chief executive, told Tribune Business it was "ridiculous" to suggest that its attractions - which include a Junkanoo museum, amphitheatre, retail and food and beverage outlets - would suck all passengers away from other cruise-reliant businesses given that its project will bring substantially more visitors to the Bahamian capital.

He urged tourism entrepreneurs to "leverage" the upgraded Nassau waterfront, instead of feeling "threatened" by it, after Jomo Campbell, minister of state for legal affairs, suggested in the House of Assembly that some downtown operators "may die a slow and painful death" from the cruise port retaining a greater share of visitors at its facilities.

Mr Campbell, who made no mention of the potential for Royal Caribbean's $110m Paradise Island project having precisely the same effect, indicated he was reflecting the concerns of his straw vendor constituents in Centreville. “I fully understand the need to provide a welcoming environment for visitors to our country,” he said as MPs debated reforms to the Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation (AMMC) laws.

"As the world’s second most popular cruise port, Nassau must have a terminal that complements our tourism product. However, we must remain concerned that certain tourist attractions in the downtown area will receive less visitor traffic and, as a result, may die a slow and painful death. We must do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen.”

Referring specifically to the Straw Market, Mr Campbell added: “Straw vendors have been selling products in Rawson Square since the 1950s. The Straw Market and several straw market vendors have played significant roles in our nation’s history. While we can all agree that there are perhaps some improvements needed in the Straw Market, I truly hope that straw vendors see an increase in business and not a decline.”

The minister also challenged Nassau Cruise Port over the $8m investment it is supposed to make in improving downtown Nassau's appearance as part of its 30-year lease and operational agreement with the Government. He questioned when it will "fulfill its obligation to invest $8m towards the beautification of downtown".

Mr Maura, in response, told Tribune Business that Nassau Cruise Port's agreement with the Government gives it until one year after construction is completed to make that $8m investment. With Prince George Wharf's re-opening set for the weekend of May 26-28, this gives it until end-May 2024 but, notwithstanding that, the cruise port chief said it has already made investments it was not obligated to undertake.

"First of all, the concession agreement provides for the $8m to be spent no later than one year after construction has been completed, which is the end of May 2024," Mr Maura said. "Notwithstanding that, we have undertaken various investments that we have contributed.

"It was the Government's obligation to relocate the various tenants from the Prince George Wharf area to some place outside the port so that construction could commence and it never did that. We had to undertake the cost of relocating those tenants outside the port.

"In addition to that, we undertook renovations to the tourism building that sits between East Street and Parliament Street just to the north of Rawson Square. We made investments in that property with the blessing of the Downtown Nassau Partnership (DNP), which is the entity specifically identified in the concession agreement," Mr Maura added.

"The DNP is the entity Nassau Cruise Port works with in terms of identifying those areas around downtown to receive the financial support... We have made improvements but we have until May 2024." As for Mr Campbell's concerns about the redeveloped port sucking passengers away from Bay Street and other Bahamian-owned businesses, Mr Maura said this was exactly the opposite of what its $322.5m overhaul was intended to - and will - achieve.

Noting that passenger numbers for 2024 are forecast to grow by 400,000 year-over-year to 4.6m, based on confirmed cruise ship bookings, he added that at peak capacity the expanded Prince George Wharf will bring 30,000 tourists to Nassau thus making for "plenty to go around".

"When we bring in about 30,00 people a day, and even on days with 15,000, that's a lot of people," Mr Maura said. "To say that they will all stay at Nassau Cruise Port is ridiculous. They want to get out of the port, meet people and experience new things. There's plenty to go around.

"I passionately encourage business owners that can to take a look at their business, take a look at their product and remain in touch with the market and what people are looking for. People should be leveraging what Nassau Cruise Port has done, not feel threatened by it. They should be riding the wave Nassau Cruise Port has created, and draw those additional passengers into their business."

Reiterating that Nassau has consistently ranked second or third from bottom in cruise passenger satisfaction surveys measuring the guest experience, with Freeport one of the few destinations faring worst, Mr Maura said that in redeveloping the city's waterfront the port had been "very specific" in its approach by partnering with local businesses and focusing on authentically Bahamian goods and services.

"We have intentionally sought to promote our Bahamian culture, our Bahamian heritage, and intentionally stayed away from luxury brands and food and beverage franchises," he added. "These are intended to begin to elevate the visitor experience and complement businesses in downtown Nassau."

With Nassau's visitor satisfaction ranking expected to improve due to the revived waterfront, Mr Maura said increased cruise passenger numbers mean there are "more to go around". He added: "For people to say they are concerned about losing business, I would understand someone feeling that way if they are not prepared to up their game.

"It's not that Nassau Cruise Port made substantial improvements to the waterfront, but other businesses in the downtown area have remodelled their businesses and storefronts. If there's a neighbour on Bay Street that has not invested, not sought to improve their product, I can understand why there's some anxiety."

Turning specifically to the Straw Market, Mr Maura said he has had discussions and meetings with Alfred Sears KC, the minister responsible, and also took the Straw Market Authority Board on a tour of the cruise port. He added that they were able to see the various advertisements, both at the piers and on the "upland" side, directing passengers to the Bay Street Straw Market.

He added that the two sides had also discussed ways to better market and promote the Straw Market, including by focusing on specific artisans and vendors to give it a human touch, so that the Nassau Cruise Port can "push the Straw Market brand".

"We are working, and will be working, with the Straw Market," Mr Maura said, pointing out that one of the exits and entrances to the Nassau Cruise Port, as well as the amphitheatre, were directly opposite the Straw Market entrance. He added that the Straw Market has also hired a marketing firm to promote its brand and its artisans.