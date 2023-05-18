FNM Leader expects DNA’s Komolafe to join party

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said Arinthia Komolafe is expected to join the FNM.

The former Democratic National Alliance (DNA) leader, who resigned as leader of the DNA in December 2021, was pictured embracing Mr Pintard at an FNM meeting on Monday, fueling speculation about her political future.

When The Tribune approached her, she declined to discuss the matter. She said she would address it later.

“We fully expect that she is joining the party,” Mr Pintard said yesterday. He could not say if she expects to run as an FNM candidate in the next general election.

“There were other persons who had contested other seats for the organisation who’ve expressed interest in joining the party as well as contesting the next general election,” he said. “Mrs Komolafe herself could speak to the media concerning whether or not she’s running or not. To this point, she’s just indicated her willingness to work with us.”

Mrs Komolafe became the first woman leader of the DNA in 2019.

She resigned as leader in December 2021 after the DNA performed poorly in the general election.

At the time, she said third-party politics was “brutal” and “extremely difficult”.

“The current model upon which the DNA has been run from an operational, financial and resource perspective is unsustainable,” she said. “This model has to change going forward if the party is to survive.”

DNA Interim Deputy Leader Zacchaeus Glass said yesterday the party remains active despite Mrs Komolafe’s resignation and apparent support of the FNM.

He said the party has been creating a plan and hosted a membership drive on RM Bailey Park on Saturday, the day of the party’s anniversary.

“Actually, after the elections, the party went into it basically reorganising itself, restructuring itself,” he said. “This month, moving into next month, you’ll see more activities from the organisation.”