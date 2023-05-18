MINISTER: KILL OR CASTRATE RAPISTS – MP Miller said he was ‘furious’ when hearing about abducted woman

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
A CABINET minister said people convicted of rape should be castrated or executed.
The comments of Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller came after police raised concerns about sexual assaults in the Bacardi Road area in his Golden Isles constituency.
Mr Miller said he was furious when a woman was reportedly abducted, robbed and sexually assaulted at 10am on Saturday.
Police said they have since arrested the suspect in that incident.
“I wish to register my anger against persons who commit such violent, reprehensible, detestable acts,” Mr Miller said. “In fact, I am rather draconian in my mindset on this. I’m from the old school, the old, old, old school. If you find them guilty, without a shadow of doubt, you castrate or execute them and prepare ‘em tell ‘em bid farewell to this side and say hello to whatever is on the other side. That’s my draconian opinion.”
Sexual assaults and rapes are the only serious crimes that have recently increased.
“In this Bahamas,” Mr Miller said, “we must not tolerate these acts by giving what most consider to be a slap on the wrist sentences. We must send a strong message to perpetrators that if found guilty, you will be dealt with in such a manner that you will never be able to repeat the offence. The people of Golden Isles sent me here to be their voice maximised. This is the message we wish to send.”
“Our people must able to traverse our streets and occupy their homes without the fear of being attacked or assaulted.
“We have become or are, on many instances, fast becoming a people who do not like to be disciplined. But I’m reminded of a statement by the founder of Kwanzaa Dr Maulana Karenga who said, and I quote, ‘the people who refuse to be disciplined will in the end be destroyed by the lack of discipline’.”
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
We stand with you Minister.
Public stoning in Rawson square infact.
Sickened 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
I fa dat!! We don't need rapists or murders breathing our air.
GodSpeed 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Just make sure you killing the right person.
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
B_I_D___ 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Bingo!!
themessenger 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Ya gatta wait 'til Commish dem cross da T's and dot da I's in this "investigation" dese tings is take time ya know............. what is it now two months and counting? Dat woman probably ga dead before she see justice.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
No Mr miller killing people is never the right answer, are you volunteering to be the executioner ?
Sickened 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
What would you do with a Ted Bundy? Ask him to read the bible and find Jesus, and then let him out in the world to do it over and over again?
SP 13 minutes ago
Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller has risen from the dead.
This self-serving clown had everything to say about natural resources being for the Bahamian people until we voted him in and he obviously accepted a Cabinet seat to shut his mouth!
No, Vaughn, we the people are furious at YOU for taking the bribe like all before you. Time longer than rope and I assure you, we will not forget your treachery!
