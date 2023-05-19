20-month sentence for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 20 months in prison after being convicted of having an unlicensed firearm in his home in Eleuthera earlier this month.

Reginald Gibson, 58, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On May 6 at around 2:45am on Dunmore and Munnings Street, Harbour Island police, acting on a search warrant, entered Gibson’s home. There the defendant was arrested after he was found with a black 9mm Taurus pistol with the serial number erased. It is also said that authorities found the defendant with six unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

After reversing his earlier position and pleading guilty to the charge the Chief Magistrate convicted Gibson for the offence. Gibson was then sentenced to 20 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for both counts to be served concurrently.