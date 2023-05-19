Adrian Gibson jury finalised as trial set to get under way

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NINE jurors were selected yesterday to evaluate evidence from more than 40 witnesses in Adrian Gibson’s corruption trial.

The witnesses include former Works Minister Desmond Bannister, Water and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Sylvanus Petty, Mr Gibson’s ex-fiancée Alexandria Mackey, and Tanya Demeritte, a co-accused who took a plea deal last year.

The jury includes five men and four women.

Their selection was finalised after lawyers for the defendants objected to including more than a dozen potential jurors.

Mr Gibson is facing corruption charges in connection with his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from his alleged failure to declare an interest in contracts the WSC awarded.

The FNM politician is charged with WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson, Jr, Rashae Gibson, his cousin, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Together, the group face a combined 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

Earlier this week, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson dismissed a constitutional motion brought by Mr Gibson’s lawyer, Murrio Ducille, calling it “misconceived” and “premature”.

Mr Ducille had argued that Mr Gibson’s right to a fair trial would be breached if Mrs Mackey did not testify in person.

He further argued there had been a lack of full disclosure by the prosecution, prejudicing Mr Gibson’s defence.

Mr Ducille said he intended to appeal the judge’s ruling.