More than 500 Grand Bahama homes assessed for repairs

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 500 homes have been assessed on Grand Bahama for the Small Homes Repair Programme, which is expected to be copied in the Family Islands, according to an Urban Renewal official.

Senator Kirkland Russell, deputy director of Urban Renewal, said repairs have started on about 40 homes, which should be completed in another two weeks. “The programme now is in an aggressive state and we are very pleased with it,” he said yesterday at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport.

He was unable to say how much has been spent to date.

“We have already assessed more than 500 homes on GB and there are much more that needs to be assessed,” he said, adding that people are still calling. He reported that the repair programme started last week with about 42 homes in Grand Bahama. That number could double when they start to get into the City of Freeport and East Grand Bahama.

He said Urban Renewal has also signed contracts and has done a massive repair programme in Abaco.

Mr Russell said that the priority is now on roof repairs. He said: “We intend to try to make sure we can clog up the leaks and get the roof fixed so that people can go through this hurricane season with peace of mind.”

Residents needing assistance with their roof are encouraged to visit the Urban Renewal Office on Queen’s Highway to make an application or call 352-6166. Disabled or elderly people needing interior repairs will also be accommodated.

Mr Russell said there is a dire need for home repairs in the Family Islands. In Bimini, he reported they repaired 20-plus homes. And in Grand Bahama, before the 40-home project, he indicated that some 60 homes were repaired. Senator Russell also reported that repairs have started in Moore’s Island, where contractors are working on roof repairs to 12 homes.