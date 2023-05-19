Officer says suspect must reach for a firearm to be considered a threat in Azario trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AS the inquest into Azario Major’s police-involved killing continued yesterday, a police armoury officer said suspects must reach for a firearm to be considered threats, not simply have a gun in their car or vicinity.

Superintendent Dexter Hanna was responding to questions from the jury about whether a suspect with a gun in their car or vicinity is considered a threat.

He testified that he evaluated the four officers reportedly involved in Azario’s shooting and found them fit to carry a firearm.

Police killed Azario Major on December 26, 2021. Sergeant Sweeting, Sergeant Rolle, Inspector Saunders, and Sergeant Johnson are the officers said to be involved in the shooting at Woody’s Bar on Fire Trail.

Supt Hanna said the four officers visited the armoury the day after Azario was killed.

He said it is standard for officers involved in fatal shootings to turn over their weapons for investigation. However, he said, because of their work, officers receive a replacement firearm for protection while investigations continue.

The four weapons collected from the officers were displayed in court and shown to be capable of firing.

When attorney David Cash, who represents Azario’s family, asked if officers undergo a psychological evaluation after fatal shootings, Supt Hanna said that he evaluates the officers. He gives them a firearm if he observes no red flags.