When Nassau Cruise Port opens it will have one year to beautify downtown

PRESS Secretary Clint Watson said after the Nassau Cruise Port opens, the company would have one year to fulfil its $8m obligation to beautify downtown.

His comment during yesterday’s press briefing came after Centreville MP Jomo Campbell questioned when the company would invest.

Mr Campbell also expressed concern that downtown tourist attractions would receive fewer visitors and could suffer a slow death when the $300m port opens next week.

Mr Watson said Tourism Minister Chester Cooper does not believe this would happen.

“His expectation is these businesses will be boosted because of the opening and redevelopment of the port; it is going to spill over to vendors in the downtown area,” he said.



“He is very excited about the possibilities for the businesses in the downtown area. It is going to be a larger revitalisation taking place.”

“We believe that businesses in the downtown area will see revitalisation because the entire area will be a part of that.”

“We believe it will have positive benefits: people coming out wanting to experience the culture and destination. We encourage people to make sure their products and services are up to par and that it is something that will attract people.”

For his part, Mr Campbell said Wednesday: “As the world’s second most popular cruise port, Nassau must have a terminal that complements our tourism product. However, we must remain concerned that certain tourist attractions in the downtown area will receive less visitor traffic and, as a result, may die a slow and painful death. We must do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen.”

“Straw vendors have been selling products in Rawson Square since the 1950s,” he said. “The Straw Market and several straw market vendors have played significant roles in our nation’s history. While we can all agree that there are perhaps some improvements needed in the Straw Market, I truly hope that straw vendors see an increase in business and not a decline.”