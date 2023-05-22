Farquharson: ‘Not the first’ Atlantis probe

By RASHAD ROLLE
LABOUR Director Robert Farquharson insisted yesterday that his department’s investigation involving Atlantis is “nothing new”.
“This is not the first time. We’ve conducted investigations into Atlantis before,” he said yesterday.
Labour representatives recently visited Atlantis and submitted survey cards asking staff if they feel intimidated or obligated to lobby against the RCI project.
The Labour department investigated Atlantis after some employees allegedly complained that they felt “pressured and intimidated” to stand against Royal Caribbean International’s proposed Paradise Island Beach Club project. Atlantis president and managing director Audrey Oswell had urged staff in a letter to take a position concerning the $100m project.
Mr Farquharson said the department would complete its investigation this week, having compiled all the data needed.
“We launch investigations routinely when there is unfair treatment of employees,” he said, adding this is done for “various reasons”, including violations of bargaining agreements or breaches of employee rights.
“When the union was banned off the Atlantis property, we went into Atlantis and conducted interviews,” he added. “Employees have rights. When they feel their rights are violated, they complain and we investigate.
“In that investigation, Atlantis had a Supreme Court action. We couldn’t do anything about it because it was in the courts. We determined their rights were not being violated.”
Mr Farquharson acknowledged that the example could not be compared to the current investigation.
Last week, Atlantis senior vice-president of government affairs and special projects Vaughn Roberts said the government’s actions disheartened the resort’s executives.
“We’re concerned not so much from what the survey will say; If anything, we’re just concerned with the approach,” he said. “We view ourselves as an important corporate citizen in The Bahamas. We’re the largest private entity here and we’ve had a very good relationship with the Department of Labour, certainly The Bahamas government for many years of our development and operation and this was just a bit of a surprise for us.”
mandela 21 hours, 33 minutes ago
Lies. I think they are targeting Atlantis because of their stance.
hrysippus 20 hours, 54 minutes ago
Wouldn't it be great if The Labour Department could be targeted with an investigation to determine just what all these State Employed Workers actually do all day, if anything, ,and how effectively they do whatever it is that they are supposed to be doing?
ExposedU2C 19 hours, 15 minutes ago
This is an outrageous unconstitutional weaponization of the Labour Department by our lame-brained PM Davis and his equally corrupt and imbecilic minister of immigration. Management of Atlantis has every right in the world to speak out, and encourage the employees to speak out against the economically ridiculous and environmentally disastrous project Royal Caribbean is proposing for the western end of Paradise Island.
It is the very corrupt officials of Royal Caribbean who are seeking to plant the final nail in the coffin of Nassau's downtown district who should be subjected to an investigation. But don't expect the corrupt PLP leaders who are in bed with the corrupt officials of Royal Caribbean to endorse any such much needed investigation.
Bell and Farquharson alike should be relieved of all their duties involving labour and immigration.
TalRussell 18 hours, 27 minutes ago
The Issue at hand is --- It's not the business of a Director of Labour to lobby on issues affecting --- The RCI/Pineapple (Lighthouse) Farming Paradise Island projects --- Nor --- Whether the US's --- Wendy's and Mario's fast food joints ----Should be permitted to open shops in the former Scotia Bank building. --- What's Next --The labour director --- Going' to be lobbying for IHOP --- Set up selling' pancakes' out of a shop on Paradise Island's neighboured. --- No? Yes?
