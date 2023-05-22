Memorial service to be held for former Tribune managing editor Eugene Duffy in London

A memorial service will be held for former Tribune managing editor Eugene Duffy in London on Thursday, June 8.

Mr Duffy died aged 60 in December after a period of illness. The memorial service will be held at St Bride's Church in Fleet Street, London, at 11.30am.

He joined The Tribune in 2017, and was a former editor of the Mirror newspaper and group managing editor of the Trinity Mirror group in the UK. A former colleague at the Mirror, Gary Jones, now Daily Express editor, hailed him as a "colossus" in the newspaper world.