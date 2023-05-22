PASTOR ON RAPE - PEOPLE DOES LIE: Rex Major says that some women would use claims to end marriage

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
AS Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, cabinet ministers and other senior government officials looked on, a prominent pastor lamented efforts to criminalise marital rape during a national ecumenical church service yesterday, declaring: “People does lie!”
Evangelist Rex Major questioned how spouses would prove marital rape and said some women would use rape claims only to end their marriage.
His comments came less than a week after Attorney General Ryan Pinder revealed that the failure to criminalise marital rape was other countries’ number one human rights concern with The Bahamas during the recent United Nations Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review.
“I’m not supposed to say this, but I’m troubled by the concept of the rape in the house because people could lie, and the easy way to get out of this husband which I don’t want any more is I gon’ tell people he rape me,” said Pastor Major.
“Now how you gon’ prove? His sperm is there anyway, all the time. What’s the proof? And don’t fool yourself, some people will get rid of you like that. This is a critical issue here, very critical.”
“People lie and they have liars with them cuz we don’t want this man no more. I gat me eye on something fresh. I’m serious. Let’s be careful how we tread this road here now.”
His comments elicited scattered approval from the audience.
Yesterday’s service at the Evangelist Temple on Collins Avenue was one of many events leading to the 50th anniversary of independence.
Pastor Major, who discussed affirmations about marriage and the family, also denounced same-sex relations, drawing applause from some in the crowd.
“Two Adams wouldn’t have gone nowhere,” he said. “You wouldn’t have been here if there were two Adams.”
He added: “We must stand against sexual relations between man and man, and woman and woman. But we must treat them as human beings and try to win them back to the ways of God.”
Most elected officials have said they support criminalising marital rape, but whether the Davis administration will break with previous administrations and criminalise the act remains unclear.
The Bahamas is one of the few countries in the region to explicitly exclude marital rape from its definition of rape, except where spouses are legally separated or subject to separation proceedings.
Comments
empathy 21 hours, 45 minutes ago
Ministers “of the government” should NOT obtain policy positions from ministers ‘of (any) religion’.
Bahamas4Bahamians 19 hours, 1 minute ago
200% agree. Strip of them of their religious titles though, they are still Bahamians whose input matter. And they speak for many.. not just themselves.
Dawes 21 hours, 26 minutes ago
So the pastor thinks that this would be used by woman to end marriages? Do we really want people to be involved in marriages where the only way they can get out of them is to go through a whole trial on whether rape happened? This man is pathetic, its no wonder this country is becoming less and less Christian with people like him making sermons.
IslandWarrior 21 hours, 23 minutes ago
"I support Evangelist Rex Major 100%; in a society plagued by dishonesty and moral decay, the proposed marital rape bill can be seen as a metaphorical gun in the hands of Bahamian women. Just as weapons can be misused, the concern is that some individuals might exploit this legislation to falsely accuse their spouses of rape as a means to end their marriage (or to be an (NSB). This potential misuse, combined with the backdrop of wicked immorality, materialism, and the lack of personal discipline, creates a volatile situation where every home in our country becomes a metaphorical minefield for the already battered and struggling Bahamian man."
In light of the concerns expressed regarding the potential misuse of the marital rape bill and the challenging societal backdrop, an alternative solution worth considering is the improvement of divorce proceedings in the Bahamas. By making divorce a quicker, more efficient, and less costly process, individuals who find themselves in unhappy or abusive marriages can seek a legal separation in a more timely and accessible manner.
Streamlining divorce procedures can offer a viable solution for couples facing irreconcilable differences, reducing the potential for false accusations while also providing an avenue for those in unhealthy relationships to seek freedom and protection. It is important to prioritize the well-being of individuals and families by ensuring that divorce processes are fair, and transparent, and provide the necessary support systems for both parties involved.
In conclusion, while acknowledging the concerns raised, exploring alternatives such as improving the divorce process can provide a balanced approach that considers the well-being of all individuals involved, ultimately fostering a society where individuals have access to justice and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.
GodSpeed 21 hours, 20 minutes ago
Truth, some women already lie about rape when it suits them. There doesn't need to be a marital rape law, if your husband "rapes" you then just get a divorce. Problem solved.
Bobsyeruncle 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
Divorce isn't always that simple, especially when you're the non-working spouse having to bring up a bunch of young kids. Pls don't tell me Bahamian men are reknowned for their generosity and punctualness in paying child support and alimony.
GodSpeed 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
So how is this law going to fix that? If a man is legitimately raping his wife then that marriage is done. Staying together for the kids while somehow working out legal battles over being raped is not going to work and definitely is worse for the kids than just splitting up one time.
sheeprunner12 20 hours, 49 minutes ago
Soon this will be the top excuse why 242 men will not get married to women anymore ............ sad, but true.
Our black men will soon prefer to become LGBTGI+ just like the white men so that they can duck the God-ordained responsibility of being real men, husbands and fathers because of these crazy enlightened laws that are coming from up North.
These First World decrees are beginning to turn our non-white Caribbean cultures into a crazy society like theirs .................. When the white bossmen were raping their slaves on the plantattion and or forcing the black male slaves (studs) to rape the black female slaves (breeders) to make more baby slaves on the plantations, where was all of this talk about human rights??????????
Dawes 20 hours, 29 minutes ago
70 % of our children are born out of wedlock, I think we are doing a good enough job of not being real men, husbands and fathers on our own. But hey lets blame someone else for our own failings so we can feel it isn't our fault.
Bahamas4Bahamians 18 hours, 33 minutes ago
Whats the connection between being real men and children being born out of wedlock? Not in disagreement, just would like to follow your point
Dawes 17 hours, 16 minutes ago
The original writer implied that this was a ruse to stop black men getting married which would mean they would duck the "god-ordained responsibility of being real men, husbands and fathers". I was pointing out that this already occurs based on more children being borne out of wedlock.
LastManStanding 16 hours, 36 minutes ago
Takes two to tango, last time I checked women open their legs for these dead beat men as well. You can't eat your cake and have it too, either women have agency to make their own decisions or they don't.
GodSpeed 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Is it really 70%? That's almost as bad as the US Blacks. Not good.
sheeprunner12 19 hours, 45 minutes ago
Dawes, that is my point ......... we inherited family dysfunction from the white man's plantation.
Now, we are been forced again to inherit MORE of the white man's dysfunction via the United Nations.
rosiepi 18 hours, 50 minutes ago
Are we not all borne into a state of sin? That our parents and godparents renounced on our behalf at baptism, which we may choose, on our own accord to renew every day? Or at least at Easter? Yet you would have us believe that only thru association with the white people are Black people led into sin??
You’ve made a ridiculous postulation that offers people a ready made excuse that wipes out all responsibility, and a mockery of the free will endowed by our Creator.
LastManStanding 16 hours, 39 minutes ago
White? Like the Cohens, Nulands, Blinkens, Garfinkles, Kushners, etc.? You need to look closer, it's absolutely not the White man that is pushing the homosexual agenda or these malicious laws designed to destroy the family unit.
sheeprunner12 18 hours, 45 minutes ago
If you are discounting the effects of historical trauma on a people ...... look no further than Cuba or Haiti or the Native Indians & African Americans of USA.
A subjugated people will suffer national trauma. Do not discount the effects of that ........... Go and read your Bible (if you believe in it/God).
AnObserver 20 hours, 42 minutes ago
So if they want to end a marriage, let them end a marriage. Why is that cause for concern? People get divorced all the time.
hrysippus 20 hours, 42 minutes ago
When you have someone who has spent most of his life getting paid to say that a talking snake caused human beings to start wearing clothes then his credibility must come in for consideration by any thinking educated person. So many of these church business owners look to be rewarded by politicians with land grants or well paid government appointments; we must be very careful taking anything that they say at face value. There could well be a hidden agenda behind publically made statements as we have seen all too often.
mandela 20 hours, 41 minutes ago
Marriage has now become a thing and not a union.
ExposedU2C 19 hours, 46 minutes ago
No surprise here. Many who know him well readily admit he has always been a sexist idiot.
birdiestrachan 19 hours, 11 minutes ago
The pastor is correct, if they are together sleeping in the same bed , Same house how will it be proven go your seperate ways, government should stay out of people bedrooms
ExposedU2C 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
We all know that you, like PM Davis and the vast majority of elected MPs, are a true proponent of a husband's right to abusively force himself on his wife without her consent. Someone should forcibly hold you down and ........... , if you know what I mean.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Right, like if you go on a date with someone you know, how can you ever prove you were raped? Better to keep quiet
TalRussell 17 hours, 51 minutes ago
Should Comrade Rex's --- Timely “People (Woman's) Does Lie!” --- Somehow be taken as 'nothing more than a stunt' -- Orchestrated to soften the blow --- Once the Commish Policemans' --- Does get around to releasing (brushing' off)) findings on a certain -- Alleged (Relationship) Rape Matter --- No? Yes?
Sickened 17 hours, 18 minutes ago
How do you argue with a pastor? His basis for any argument is book of fiction. Might as well argue to the back end of a donkey.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
He een using no bible text I know about. His basis is bare stupidity and seems like fear
LastManStanding 16 hours, 42 minutes ago
The man is not wrong; people like pretend otherwise but there are plenty of women willing to lie for self gain or to simply spite a man that no longer serves their needs. The Johnny Depp trial from around a year ago is a good public example of this.
No woman should ever be subject to rape regardless of marital status, but there has to be a fair system to handle accusations that protects the rights of the accused as well. Otherwise, the system will only be used to defame the character of innocent men like happens so often in Western countries today.
carltonr61 16 hours, 39 minutes ago
Amen Pastor Major. Primarily, so far in the international arena, only the political class, the Pastors, legal class and millionaires were brought before the courts. Money was in all cases paid out in silence to protect professional Titles. Or would be amusing to see politicians and Pastors sign their owndeath warrants.
JackArawak 15 hours, 18 minutes ago
Most of the time you guys are pretty entertaining. Today a lot of you are pathetic. You’re definitely afraid of strong and independent women and you would be a lot better off a hundred years ago. Women don’t have equal rights because of bone heads like Comrade Rex.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 49 minutes ago
PASTOR Major is correct and no amount of insults will change that fact, cuss him up one side and down the other he is Still right, and right will always stand he knows that, and he can stand firm in Truth,
Bobsyeruncle 13 hours, 15 minutes ago
Sorry, but he's incorrect. As usual, with most Bahamian men, he's looking at it from a selfish viewpoint i.e. from the male perspective.
Everything he says can also be applied to the husband.
"but I’m troubled by the concept of the rape in the house because people could lie," "People" meaning the man or "People" meaning either the man or woman ? So men don't lie, huh?
“Now how you gon’ prove? His sperm is there anyway, all the time. What’s the proof?" Rape, also typically involves violence or physical struggles, so there are additional ways to tell.
“People lie and they have liars with them cuz we don’t want this man no more. I gat me eye on something fresh." Once again his use of the word "People" is implying only women. How many Bahamian men "gat their eye on something fresh"?
killemwitdakno 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
They'd use those claims now despite it not being a charge. No difference.
If she would do so then she'd wait til you both go on vacation and claim then.
killemwitdakno 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
"How spouses would prove marital rape". How do you prove boyfriend rape? No difference.
"His sperm is there anyway, all the time. What’s the proof?" Sorry were you thinking all unmarried women are virgins? So is their usual partner's sperm there all the time.
killemwitdakno 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
I'm gathering that the problem must be that all husbands were doing this and married for ownership, open access, with no reservations.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Thats exactly what it sounds like
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
I dont know why people go to church to listen to ignorance. Can you imagine an abused female going to this pastor for help after hearing this nonsense?
JackArawak 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
anyone who has mentioned divorce is way off. Having been divorced, I can tell you as a fact that you can file for "irreconcilable differences", which is broad in meaning. Doesn't require rape. Clutch your bibles and your man parts and go forth
carltonr61 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Males while dating normally sticks to the most sexually compliant female. She could be as ugly as hell. Or, if she has a good job or money he will pretend and put up with her courting non sex rituals and in some cases a compliant male turns out to be gay after the marriage. Females seeking marriage hopes that the dude she beds with for years and learns to compliament with his sex cycle, keeping him and all his money home one day pays off. If he takes it before marriage he will take it after marriage. So one day after the couple accumulates a house wife decides she could be independent without his presence just his paycheck. So she holler rape, and with little child woman gets hold if the house and husband returns to mom. There are far more men wounded by wives who then call themselves independent.
carltonr61 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Men who deposit children about and rolling stones will never be charged with rape. Men who take family responsibility serious are most often inflicted with the harsh reality that all the odds are stacked up against them. The single rouge men are laughing at the married fool men bragging how women never was no good and now they will lock up their husbands. Women with multi fathers never get raped by their husbands, only wives with one husband.
carltonr61 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
The bar room women consensus today stated 'If he don't want it and take it don't fool yourself, he getting it somewhere else or want what you want.
