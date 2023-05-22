Pintard slams PLP on tax - but govt says FNM signed up to it

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Office of the Prime Minister and Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard traded volleys yesterday after the government released its green paper on corporate income tax options.
The paper results from the government previously signing on to the G-20/Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development’s (OECD) drive for a minimum 15 per cent global corporate tax.
Mr Pintard criticised the Davis administration for releasing the paper on the government’s website rather than tabling it in the House of Assembly following a communication from the Prime Minister.
“This approach would have signalled to the country and the world the policy commitment of the government to this most critical matter,” he said in a statement.
He said the FNM rejects any proposal for new or increased tax measures “that do not come with a plan to reduce or contain unnecessary public sector expenditure”.
“Before agreeing to provide this reckless and extravagant PLP with a penny more of Bahamian taxpayer money, the PLP must document its concrete plans for spending cuts and spending restraints to begin in their wasteful undertakings,” he added.
Mr Pintard noted the four proposals outlined in the paper would harm economic growth, foreign and domestic investment and unemployment.
“The Bahamian people cannot accept a proposal that does not support sustained economic growth and better employment opportunities,” he said.
He added that the government should consider a fuller fiscal reform plan that examines public sector expenditure.
The Davis administration has not said whether it will implement any option in the green paper.
The OPM called Mr Pintard’s comments yesterday disingenuous, noting that the Minnis administration signed on to the G20/OECD tax reform plan.
“The consultation process being carried out by the Ministry of Finance is a standard and inclusive approach to policy-making,” the OPM said. “All voices must be heard in a matter of such national importance. We are disappointed that the leader of the opposition failed to comprehend the purpose of a consultation process. Instead of rushing decisions as past governments may have, this administration ensures that all relevant stakeholders can express their views before finalizing policy decisions.”
The OPM noted Mr Pintard voted for a “60 per cent” increase in value-added tax under the Minnis administration.
“Today, he is quick to critique final strategies yet his own track record is far from commendable,” the OPM said.
Comments
sheeprunner12 20 hours, 31 minutes ago
The FNM has to get rid of Pintard ............. he has his tongue deep up in the crevices of Brave.
He speaks with no credibility or conviction ......... the PLP will shut him down on any topic because they know that he and his cousin are in bed on this political journey to 2026.
Lincoln Bain to the rescue ......... The PLP and the FNM are one and the same - dangers to the sustainability and survival of our country.
ExposedU2C 19 hours, 37 minutes ago
Is our lame-brained PM somehow suggesting that because he simply says the FNM leadership is for income tax, that must mean the already financially struggling Bahamian voters are all for it? Talk about an elitist political idiot immune to the signs of growing poverty everywhere......Davis really takes the cake!
birdiestrachan 19 hours, 5 minutes ago
They say Mr Pintard has quite a following the grollia should be afraid, the PLP need not be, the FNM has people who follow them like sheep without a shepherd
sheeprunner12 18 hours, 40 minutes ago
Birdie .......... you are pathetic. Learn how to spell, first.
LOL
birdiestrachan 18 hours, 35 minutes ago
The PLP should pay attention because he is loose with his statments some may take them for facts,, he has much time on the house floor more than the others because he constantly jumps up for points of order, considering toggie and boggie he will stop at nothing for power put on a show the actor on the stage
birdiestrachan 18 hours, 26 minutes ago
Sheep runner friend spelling not good but you did get the facts, who you for the doc or the actor ,
LastManStanding 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
Who really believes this kabuki theater anymore? It makes no difference whether it's "FNM" or "PLP", they are the same organization and are all on board with the same agenda. They all get rich off of the taxpayer dime living lavish lifestyles, while working class Bahamians suffer even more. They all go to the same lodge and all have their children in the same expensive boarding schools. They play us for fools and the 60 IQ electorate of this country still shakes up their booty every 5 years for some fried chicken, rum, and a marlin in a hat thinking "it's going to be different this time".
I wish Bahamians would break out of this illusion of "choice". It makes no difference which one you vote for, you are still going eat the same shit sandwich at the end of the day.
sheeprunner12 16 hours, 4 minutes ago
So, will Bahamians ever think of changing the political status quo?????
Should we not select a new government/political party & leader (not PLP or FNM), change the 1973 Constitution to a meritocracy/republic/federal system ........ and create a new political culture?????
Should that not be our national wish beyond this 50 years of PLP/FNM malaise???
LastManStanding 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Tbh I truly doubt that Bahamians will ever evolve past the FNM/PLP circus simply because not enough honestly care about the country to ever make a change. The "as long as I got mines' mentality is so prevalent that not enough realize that there might not be anything left to take one day. Lincoln put up respectable numbers last time, but the fact is that 66k Bahamians voted for the exact same PLP running the same exact old sorry looking faces that they kicked out in droves 4.5 years earlier; if that isn't depressing than God knows what is. I get that Minnis was horrid and doing a bunch of crap with the lockdowns, but the solution is certainly not to vote in the same exact crew you kicked out for 4.5 years earlier for shitty performance. It was at that moment I realized that this country is completely doomed and nothing will ever change.
My personal take is that a complete outsider has to take power and completely destroy every stranglehold that the old establishment has on the political and economic processes in this country for things to ever improve. I don't have high hopes of that happening, so the most likely outcome is continued decline into truly third world standards of living (despite our difficulties, the Bahamas is a FAR better place to live than most third world countries) ie. complete erasure of the middle class, even more rampant crime and unchecked political corruption, out of control debt and inflation (the inflation topic is only going to become more prominent as the US dollar's status as a global reserve currency continues to erode). The future is not very bright IMO, but of course only God knows for sure.
TalRussell 14 hours, 29 minutes ago
How serious is our Comrade SheepRunner12's --- SHOUT-OUT --- Comrade Lincoln Bain to come to rescue ....The Red Party from Pintard. --- No. Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID