Stay of proceedings ordered in Adrian Gibson trial

A STAY of proceedings has been ordered in the Adrian Gibson corruption trial pending the determination of an appeal hearing.

The matter has been adjourned to June 13 after the applicants - Mr Gibson and former Water and Sewerage general manager Elwood Donaldson - failed to file their submissions.

Justice Jon Isaacs said if it was up to him personally, he would have dismissed applications.

He said he was "baffled" how counsel expected the court to hear appeals without documents. He said: "The trial of the appellants is stayed pending the determination of their appeal."

Mr Gibson is charged with Mr Donaldson, Rashae Gibson, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick on a total of 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.