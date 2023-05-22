Two held over $1m drug find

POLICE arrested two men after finding over $1m worth of marijuana in a drug bust in waters near Crooked Island on Thursday.

According to police reports, during a joint operation involving the DEA, the US Coast Guard and local law enforcement officials, authorities encountered a go-fast vessel forty miles southwest of Crooked Island around 1.30pm last Thursday.

Two Bahamian men on the boat, reportedly aged 44 and 36, threw packages of suspected drugs overboard after seeing the officers. When officers approached the vessel, the suspects attempted to flee but were captured following a brief chase.

Officers then recovered 33 crocus sacks containing marijuana. The confiscated drugs collectively weighed 1,142 lbs and had a street value of over $1m.